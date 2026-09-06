Vikings Have Advantages Over Packers in 3 Key Areas Ahead of Week 1

Whenever the Minnesota Vikings take on the Green Bay Packers, the game feels important. That is no different this season, even though the purple and gold are facing their division rivals in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Winning this game is essential for setting the tone for the season. For the Vikings, it is hard to know how they will look on the field with a new starting quarterback, a reworked defensive line, and several new faces on the roster. A solid performance against Green Bay would signal that Minnesota will be a competitive team this season.

This game will feature a contrast of styles. Minnesota's blend of smothering defense and methodical offense is a peculiar matchup against Green Bay's passing attack, which features quarterback Jordan Love and a lot of young talent on the roster.

That said, we'll take a look at the three key areas where the Vikings have an edge over their divisional rivals heading into the regular season opener.

1. Wide receivers and running backs

The Packers have a lot of good players at their skill positions, but they don't have a wide receiver like Justin Jefferson. As it currently stands, it looks like Jefferson will be matched up against rookie Brandon Cisse, who is an insanely difficult player to face in your first NFL game. Then you have Keisean Nixon, who will likely go against Jordan Addison after a season allowing a passer rating of 105.2 when targeted.

Unless something changes by kickoff, Green Bay will be without starting running back Josh Jacobs, who is currently on the commissioner-exempt list pending the result of legal issues. In his place, MarShawn Lloyd is in line to get the start. It would be surprising to see him run the ball more than 20 times against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have three running backs ready to go. The combination of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason is a good one-two punch of receiving out of the backfield and power running, while RB3 Demond Claiborne will provide plenty of speed and elusiveness if needed.

2. Pass rush

Packers star edge rusher Micah Parsons is starting this season on injured reserve and will not be available in Week 1. That means it will be up to Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell to generate pressure on the edges.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is known for being aggressive when getting after quarterbacks. Edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner should be able to feast on a Green Bay offensive line that has its own issues.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner (left) had three sacks vs. Green Bay last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Turner recorded 15 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Three of those sacks came against the Packers. Meanwhile, Van Ginkel produced 13 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.

That doesn't even account for Minnesota rotating in a new arrival, veteran pass rusher Kyle Van Noy, who has 57 career sacks.

3. Offensive line

Zach Bako-Bewele is expected to start at right tackle for the Green Bay offense, but he is still struggling during his recovery from a partial patellar tendon tear he sustained in Week 15 of the 2026 NFL season.

Bako-Bewele didn't play at all during the preseason. When asked whether he'd be ready for the regular season opener against Minnesota on August 26, he said he would, but his answer didn't sound confident.

Meanwhile, Packers starting left guard Aaron Banks is dealing with a lingering knee issue caused by tendonitis. There is no telling whether the injury will hold him out of the game against Minnesota or if he will be able to play on a play-by-play basis in the season opener. Having two question marks on the offensive line is not a good thing for Green Bay.

The biggest issue for the Vikings on the offensive line is that Blake Brandel is entering his first year as Minnesota's starting center and has struggled to deliver the ball to the quarterback accurately out of shotgun formation. He has worked on that part of his game during training camp and at practices, so hopefully that will be ironed out by the time he is on the field in Week 1.

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