How to Watch Vikings' Week 1 Showdown vs. Packers (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

After more than eight months of waiting, Vikings regular-season football is finally back.

Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season is here, and all eyes are on the Purple and Gold after last year ended in less-than-stellar fashion. Backed by a new starting quarterback, refreshed roster and focused outlook, the Vikings will look to start building momentum when they welcome the rival Packers to U.S. Bank Stadium next weekend.

It was a mixed bag between the NFC North rivals last season. The Packers notched a lopsided 23-6 win when they visited Minneapolis in Week 12; however, the Vikings exacted the last laugh with a 16-3 victory at Lambeau Field in the regular-season finale—yet another game that saw J.J. McCarthy exit early due to injury.

After splitting last season's series, time will tell who'll open this year's with a win. In the meantime, here's everything fans need to know if they want to tune in to the Week 1 Vikings-Packers showdown, along with one player to watch.

How to watch Vikings vs. Packers Week 1 (9/13)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, MN

U.S. Bank Stadium—Minneapolis, MN Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/3:25 p.m. CT

4:25 p.m. ET/3:25 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: CBS, Paramount+, NFL+, KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM, Vikings app

CBS, Paramount+, NFL+, KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM, Vikings app Play-by-play: Paul Allen (Jim Nantz for CBS)

Paul Allen (Jim Nantz for CBS) Analyst: Pete Bercich (J.J. Watt for CBS)

Pete Bercich (J.J. Watt for CBS) Sideline reporter: Ben Leber (Tracy Wolfson for CBS)

The Vikings' official site also includes other ways to watch/listen to the Week 1 action, depending on your location and the device you're using.

Vikings player to watch in Week 1: Kyler Murray, QB

Could this honor belong to anyone else other than Kyler Murray this week?

After seemingly turning the page on the McCarthy era (at least, for now), the Vikings will head into Week 1 with Murray as their starting quarterback against the Packers. A strong performance throughout training camp and the preseason has Minnesota fans feeling optimistic about the former Cardinals QB's outlook, but everyone knows what truly matters is what a player does in the regular season.

The Vikings need Kyler Murray's promising offseason performance to carry into the regular season and finally put their QB woes behind them. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening the season and making his Purple and Gold debut with a win would not only be huge for the Vikings' outlook, but also for Murray. The two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller is playing on a one-year contract, so he could benefit from quickly proving that head coach Kevin O'Connell was right to name him the QB1 over McCarthy.

The Packers allowed the 11th-fewest passing yards last season, and a lot of that success stemmed from a pass rush that had the eighth-best grade (77.0) on Pro Football Focus. The good news for Murray and the rest of the Vikings' passing offense is that their jobs will be easier this time around since the Packers will be without star disruptor Micah Parsons, who's beginning the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to recover from his ACL tear.

Without Parsons around, Murray should have more time to make the correct decisions in the pocket. If he can take advantage of that situation, Vikings fans will not only have a lot to celebrate by the end of the week, but also a lot to look forward to as the 2026 season continues.

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