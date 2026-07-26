One Vikings Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone With Camp Underway

The Vikings have tried to fix their running game over the past few years, but they have never found an answer. While they’ve tried by doing things like signing Josh Oliver in 2023 and bringing in assistant head coach Frank Smith to overhaul the scheme this offseason, they haven’t gotten the explosive plays on the ground that could make their offense a dynamic threat.

The Vikings are hoping that rookie running back Demond Claiborne changes that.

A sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest, Claiborne can bring some explosive plays to the Vikings' running game, and his speed and skill set could both translate into a breakout campaign during training camp and a chance to surprise everyone.

Now that this year's training camp is officially underway, the 22-year-old RB is in prime position to surprise a lot of people.

Demond Claiborne could make the biggest impact among Vikings rookies in camp

Fans who followed the offseason know that Claiborne does a lot of things that can help the Vikings. He posted a 4.37-second time in the 40-yard dash during March’s NFL Scouting Combine and showed the ability to contribute both through the ground and the air, racking up 2,350 yards and 23 touchdowns from scrimmage during his final two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

New Vikings RB Demond Claiborne can FLY



4.37 speed that shows up on tapepic.twitter.com/I3puKyRYDw — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) April 25, 2026

That game-breaking ability didn’t take long to shine through during minicamp. Aaron Jones observed that Claiborne’s burst reminded him of Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs, and The Athletic’s Alec Lewis noted that “executives, coaches and teammates quietly raved about his movement skills this spring.”

Smith’s arrival also tips the scales in Claiborne’s favor.

The former offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, Smith was known for his creativity in the running game. That creativity helped De’Von Achane to lead the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry last season. When Achane was sharing snaps with Raheem Mostert, that didn’t stop Smith from finding ways to get him involved, with a whopping 7.8 yards per carry, 997 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns during his rookie season in 2023.

That means it’s not a coincidence the Vikings were interested in a player that The Athletic’s Dane Brugler called “a diet version” of Achane. It also could bring a dynamic the Vikings didn’t have with Jordan Mason and Jones, as the duo combined for 14 breakaway runs—defined as designed runs of 15 yards or more, according to Pro Football Focus.

By comparison, Claiborne had 12 during his final year at Wake Forest, and with Smith’s scheme working in his favor, he could rip off a few big plays during training camp or in the preseason.

This doesn’t mean that Claiborne comes without risk. His five fumbles last season are something he’ll need to work on, and his pass protection will be key in a Kevin O’Connell offense that relies on the pass. But if he can get the dirty work down, Claiborne should have an excellent chance to open some eyes during his rookie season.