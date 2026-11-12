Blake Cashman Injury Concerns Put Pressure on an Underused Viking to Step Up vs. Packers

Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman is having a great season. Through eight games, he leads the team in tackles (76) while registering 10 quarterback hits, defending seven passes, getting 4.5 sacks, and recovering a fumble.

During the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Cashman took a nasty hit that forced him out of the game. He returned to the field and missed only nine defensive snaps, but he is on the injury report with a concussion.

LB Blake Cashman is in the concussion protocol, per Kevin O'Connell. With a short week, we'll see if he can play Sunday vs. the Packers. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 11, 2026

Cashman needs to take as much time as needed to recover before he returns to the lineup, but the concussion puts his status for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers in question. If he is unable to suit up for Week 10, Minnesota will need Ivan Pace Jr. to step up.

If Blake Cashman can't play in Week 10, the Vikings will need to rely on Ivan Pace Jr.

On Monday night, Pace played the most defensive snaps of the season so far. He was on the field for 22 defensive plays and 24 special teams snaps, finishing with four tackles, one tackle for a loss, and one hit on Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Pace is the next man up for Minnesota. While rookie Jake Golday could be part of the inside linebacker rotation in Green Bay, the bulk of the work would go to the fourth-year defender with 27 games of starting experience.

Before the game against the Bills, Pace seemed like he was being phased out of Minnesota's defense. In the team's first seven games, he averaged only 8.4 defensive snaps per game and was mostly seen on special teams, where he played 21.7 snaps per game.

Cashman's absence would leave big shoes for Pace to fill, but he will be up to the task. This season, Pace has a 63.1 overall Pro Football Focus grade, but he is excelling as a pass rusher, earning a 90.0 PFF grade in that category. He tied his season-high with two pressures against the Bills, making it interesting to see if he can keep building momentum.

Games between the Vikings and the Packers always seem to get more attention from fans and the media. Losing an important defensive piece like Cashman hurts defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit, but the depth and talent on the roster can overcome it.

Hopefully, Cashman will clear concussion protocol by Sunday's game, but if he can't, the Vikings need to have Pace ready for action against a tough division rival.

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