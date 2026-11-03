Vikings Verdict: Judging Kyler Murray, November Concerns & Other Overreactions Ahead of Week 9

The Vikings stumbled for the first time this season, dropping one to the Lions in Detroit. Minnesota still sits atop the NFC North, but the walls could be closing in soon. It's not always the vibes for a 6-1 team are this off, but here we are in Week 9, and the Vikings are one of the most polarizing teams in the league.

So, will November be a death sentence for the Vikings' season? Is it time for a change at quarterback? Let's dig into those overreactions and more ahead of Week 9's matchup against the Bills.

Vikings go winless in November

They're already 20% of the way there after Sunday's loss to Detroit, and with Buffalo, Green Bay, San Francisco and Atlanta on the way, things aren't getting easier. Minnesota went 0-for-4 last year in November before going on a 5-0 run to end the season, and 2026 is shaping up for a similar result.

The Bills this week might be the biggest challenge, but after that, there's a chance the Vikings look significantly different. With a Nov. 10 trade deadline, Minnesota could still be buyers at 6-2, and if general manager Nolan Teasley can add a running back or maybe a guard, the outlook could completely change. Defense travels, and the Vikings still boast the league's best, so they'll be at least in on every game.

Still, the schedule is brutal, and while the Vikings likely notch a few wins this month, it also could go very wrong for Minnesota.

Verdict: Overreaction

Brian Flores's defense has five All-Pros

No defensive player earned All-Pro honors last year for Minnesota, but that looks like it's about to change in 2026. There's still plenty of football left, but multiple Vikings defenders are already making a strong case.

Both edge players—Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner—are on pace for double-digit sacks, and Ginks' contributions in the passing game make his candidacy obvious. The linebacker duo of Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson have already combined for 7.5 sacks and six passes defended.

Blake Cashman steps up for the sack 😤



INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MSl2dfO6k7 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

Up front, Jalen Redmond has quietly put together another impressive year. The sack numbers haven't been there yet for Redmond, but his 89.9 Pro Football Focus grade against the run ranks first among all defensive tackles.

Going from zero to five All-Pros in one year would certainly be a leap, but these Vikings are making a case. Likely, though, a few of them see their production dip over the second half of the season.

Verdict: Overreaction

It's time for Plan B (or C, or D...) at quarterback

Kyler Murray, by the numbers, has been fine enough. He's limited the big mistakes and has found ways to make plays with his legs. The problem, though, is that the Vikings offense hasn't scored more than 23 points with Murray at the helm, and his issues with accuracy and reading the field are becoming problematic.

So while Murray's mediocre play leaves a lot to be desired, the options to replace him aren't exactly overflowing. Carson Wentz remains the most realistic option, but the Vikings could theoretically explore a trade as well.

Does Wentz or a mid-season addition offer a better floor than Murray? Possibly, but it's hard to see head coach Kevin O'Connell pulling the plug on his prized free-agent acquisition after just five or six games. And yet, J.J. McCarthy was only given 10 starts before the Vikings moved on, so anything should be on the table depending on how Monday night against Buffalo goes.

Verdict: Overreaction

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