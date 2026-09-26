Bucs' Critical Flaw Could Lead to a Huge Rebound for Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson

The Buccaneers are 0-2 to start the season, so it's reasonable to assume that most things haven't been going especially well. Turnovers and a struggling offense are two big culprits for Tampa Bay's less than ideal start, but there's another huge issue that the Vikings can exploit on Sunday.

Heading into the game, the Buccaneers have allowed a whopping 15 receptions, 172 yards and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends already this year. Cincinnati's Mike Gesicki and the stable of Cleveland tight ends aren't exactly known as world beaters, and it's clear that teams have identified a fatal weakness on this Bucs' defense.

Coupled with the news that linebacker Josiah Trotter will be out for this week's game, the Viking offense may turn to an old friend to take advantage of the clear fault on the Tampa defense.

T.J. Hockenson could be the Vikings X-factor against a leaky Tampa Bay defense

It's been awhile since T.J. Hockenson has been relevant in the Minnesota offense, but Week 3 may be the first step in getting back into form. After tearing his ACL in late 2023, Hockenson has averaged just five targets per game since, and has been a clear afterthought in the offense.

Prior to the injury, the Vikings' tight end was on a trajectory to becoming an perennial Pro Bowler, but it's been a struggle to regain his pre-injury form during the last few seasons.

After taking a $5 million pay cut in the offseason, it feels like Hockenson and Minnesota are headed towards divorce at the end of the season. He'll be 30 years old, and hasn't had eclipsed 500 yards receiving in a season post-injury. And barring a breakout in 2026, it's hard to see how both sides will come to an agreement to stay. Still, Sunday against the Buccaneers may provide the starting foundation for that breakout.

Despite the obvious struggles defending the position, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles downplayed the issue.

"I don't think we struggled against it this past weekend," Bowles said. "I mean, the first week, I thought we missed two zone drops, and this week we busted a coverage, and they caught one pass. I don't really see the [connection] from last year to this year. I thought we made big strides, and it's too early to tell right now whether we will struggle against the tight ends or not."

If the Bucs refuse to acknowledge the issue, then good luck to them. Hockenson has just seven catches for 65 yards on the season, but the Minnesota offense wasn't really humming under Carson Wentz either. With Kyler Murray back under center against a team that turns a blind eye to their biggest problems, Hockenson may be a leading candidate to eat on Sunday.

The Vikings have plenty of pass catchers to rely on, but if Tamps opts to take away Justin Jefferson and the trio of talented receivers, it may be Hockenson's time to shine. Maybe after he erupts for 100 yards and a touchdown Bowles will admit there's a problem?

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