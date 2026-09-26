Vikings Week 3: 3 Most Important Things to Watch for in Tampa (Including Kyler Murray's Return)

The Vikings head south this weekend for warm weather and a Buccaneers team desperately looking for its spark. Baker Mayfield & Co. will be fighting for their first win of the season as Minnesota battles through its own adversity to stay undefeated this year in a throwback NFC Central matchup.

The two squads have not faced off in the regular season since Tampa defeated Minnesota to open the 2023 campaign at U.S. Bank Stadium. That said, the Purple and Gold will look to add to their 33-24 all-time record against the Bucs.

Here are the three most important things every Vikings fan should keep an eye on against the Buccaneers in Week 3.

1. Kyler Murray’s return should bolster the passing game

The Vikings have seen their starting quarterback get a grand total of eleven snaps this season, a number that is finally set to change on Sunday. Kyler Murray’s limited action against the Packers left a sour taste for many, as his most memorable play before his injury was an interception on his very first pass of the season.

The Vikings offense was safe and effective with Carson Wentz in as relief, totaling 276 passing yards through two games with three touchdowns against the Packers in Week 1. Murray will need to elevate the offense while also continuing Wentz’ trend of avoiding turnovers.

Murray’s weapons may also benefit, as Justin Jefferson's matchup against Bucs cornerback Benjamin Morrison could present plenty of opportunity for big plays. Jordan Addison will also be looking to make his first real impact of the season, and WR3 Jauan Jennings has returned to the team after working through a family matter. A hungry QB and WR trio could lead to a fun Sunday afternoon for Vikings fans.

The lack of depth in the running back room means Kevin O’Connell will need to work tightly with Murray on a game plan that opens the door for explosive plays while avoiding unnecessary risks. Speaking of which...

2. Run-down RB room

The Vikings’ running back room is facing a rough go to start the season. Quick, someone pull out the “this is fine” meme. Aaron Jones missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury but was upgraded to a limited participant Thursday (h/t: ESPN's Kevin Seifert). Jordan Mason is in his second week on injured reserve, and new addition DeeJay Dallas was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday with a toe injury.

Aaron Jones (knee) was back at least for the open portion of practice today. pic.twitter.com/b9wwQKSmRF — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 24, 2026

Even though O'Connell confirmed that Jones would be active on Sunday (h/t: The Athletic's Alec Lewis), the brutal beating he took in Chicago will likely prevent him from being anywhere close to 100%. Rookie Demond Claiborne could be an interesting name to keep an eye on for carries Sunday, as his high-risk, high-reward style of play may be the Vikings’ best chance to gain serious yardage from the RB group.

3. Defensive destruction

The Vikings' defense has been on a tear early in the season, largely thanks to defensive coordinator Brian Flores's nuclear scheme.

The Vikings are tied for the most sacks in the NFL with eight already this season, while the Bucs offense has allowed seven, tied for third-most. Tampa also has a -4 turnover differential, which is tied for the second-worst in the NFL (h/t: SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom), meaning Minnesota’s aggressive defense will have more than enough opportunity to cause chaos.

"If the Bucs can't get this thing back on track in this game it could snowball on them, in particular the turnovers" 🏈



- @thorku on the #Vikings defense going up against Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/x2OedD06Ge — SKOR North - Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) September 23, 2026

Dallas Turner and the Vikings' pass rush will need to contain Bucs QB Baker Mayfield, whose underrated mobility and strength could cause trouble for the Purple and Gold if they let him out of the pocket.

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