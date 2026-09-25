Setting Vikings Fans' Expectations for Kyler Murray's Return vs. the Bucs on Sunday

Despite entering Week 3 at 2-0, the Vikings' promising record certainly isn't the product of incredible quarterback play.

Kyler Murray's young season was interrupted just 11 snaps into the Week 1 contest against the Packers, and Carson Wentz has been commanding the offense the last two weeks. He's filled in admirably, protecting the ball and moving the chains, but he hasn't exactly elevated the offense either. Minnesota's 129.5 passing yards per game over the last two weeks ranks 31st in the NFL, and any debate as to who should start moving forward has mostly been erased.

But with Murray set to reclaim his starting role on Sunday, it's reasonable to assume that things will be far from perfect.

Let's break down and set expectations for how Murray might look in his first action back.

Kyler Murray's return could unlock a new dimension to the Vikings offense

First, here's the bad news.

Murray spent all summer losing reps to J.J. McCarthy, and then promptly threw one of the ugliest interceptions human eyes have ever seen on his first pass as a Viking. Not ideal. Now, here's the good news. Murray has generally taken care of the ball over the course of his career—just a 2.1% interception rate—and first-game jitters out of the way, we're probably going to see a veteran who knows how to limit turnovers.

Murray is the fifth-most accurate quarterback in NFL history, and while that number is buoyed a bit by a career 6.8 yards per attempt, he's still much more surgical than McCarthy or even Wentz at this stage of his career. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has a strong run defense but has the 21st-ranked pass defense in the NFL, and Murray should find opportunities to use any number of his weapons on the outside.

The Buccaneers' secondary hasn't been that impressive, which could open the door for Kyler Murray and the Vikings' passing offense to find immediate success. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jauan Jennings is back after missing last week due to a personal issue, and Murray will have his full arsenal of pass-catchers available. Justin Jefferson will be his security blanket all day, and Murray could finally unlock Jordan Addison, who has just two catches this season.

But while the passing game will be more energized than in past weeks, plenty of questions remain in the run game.

Jordan Mason is on injured reserve, and Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee injury that could leave him limited or even out for Sunday. There's also Murray, who has become synonymous with running quarterbacks, racking up 3,202 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on 534 career carries. After taking such a brutal hit in the opener, though, it's fair to question how willing he'll be to stick his neck back out there and scramble for a first down.

Ultimately, the Vikings' passing attack will be much more robust with Murray under center... err, in shotgun. Minnesota threw the ball just 39 times over two games in his absence, and Murray might have 30 attempts just this week.

Despite the confidence boost head coach Kevin O'Connell will get from having Murray back, this is still a quarterback who didn't get many reps this summer, hardly played in the preseason, and then got injured and missed another week of practice. The season is long, and Murray will eventually get there, but expectations should be tempered for this week.

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