The Vikings hope to keep their winning ways going on Sunday when they face the Buccaneers in Week 3. Dating back to last season, the Purple and Gold have won seven straight games, and the Bucs will be doing whatever they can to stop that success from continuing.

Tampa Bay is coming off a brutal loss to the Browns. That frustrating game for the Buccaneers felt even longer because a lightning-related weather delay stopped the action for two hours, marking an early low point of the season for head coach Todd Bowles & Co.

Despite their winless record, the Buccaneers shouldn't be underestimated and won't go down without a fight. To get the win, the Vikings need to make the most of any mismatch that presents itself.

That said, the Vikings should have an advantage over the Buccaneers in three key areas this Sunday.

1. Vikings' pass rush vs. Buccaneers' protection

Through two games, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield is averaging under 200 passing yards per game. A big part of that might be the Buccaneers' struggle to protect him, since he has been sacked seven times so far.

It won't get easier for Mayfield against Minnesota. The Vikings are tied for first in the NFL with eight sacks through two games, and it would be shocking if defensive coordinator Brian Flores decided not to send as much pressure as usual at the veteran QB

The player to watch for the Vikings in this game is edge rusher Dallas Turner. The young edge rusher for Minnesota has 20 quarterback pressures and three sacks through two games, and he has shown no signs of slowing down.

2. Tampa Bay linebackers vs. Minnesota playmakers

One of the biggest reasons Tampa Bay has not won a game yet this season is that the linebackers have struggled to bring down ball carriers. If a dynamic player like Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison can get into open space, they could turn a routine short-yardage gain into a big play.

Will Jordan Addison finally have his first breakout performance of the 2026 season this weekend? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against the Browns, linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. played 35 defensive snaps for Tampa Bay and didn't record a single stat. His Pro Football Focus grade (38.7) of 43 ranks him 110th among 112 qualifying edge rushers.

Another Tampa Bay linebacker, Alex Anzalone, struggled in coverage and missed quite a few tackles. He has a PFF grade of 29.1 this season, which ranks dead last among 71 linebackers. If the poor play from the Buccaneers' LB room continues and the Vikings capitalize, a 3-0 start could be on the menu.

3. Vikings' DL vs. Buccaneers' interior OL

The combination of left guard Ben Bredeson, center Graham Barton and right guard Cody Mauch has struggled mightily for Tampa Bay this year. Bredeson is the only one of the trio with a PFF grade higher than 50. The Buccaneers also hold an NFL-worst 43.1 run-block grade as a team, really hammering home how poorly the interior trio has performed.

The Vikings will test those players often with their depth on the defensive line. Expect Jalen Redmond and Levi Drake Rodriguez to push against Tampa Bay and help Minnesota's edge rushers and defensive backs.

Rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks will be a fun player to watch in this game. The Vikings' first-round pick hasn't made a significant impact yet, but this could be the game that gets his motor going and shows fans what he is capable of doing.

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