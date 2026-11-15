Caleb Banks Doubts Have the Opportunity to Be Squashed vs. Packers in Week 10

So far this season, rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks hasn't been much of a factor for the Minnesota Vikings. That is disappointing since the team selected him with the No. 18 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Minnesota's first-round pick has played 107 defensive snaps this season, which is approximately 25 percent of the team's total defensive opportunities. He was a healthy scratch for the Vikings last week against the Bills, but that looks to change on Sunday against the Packers.

While speaking with the media on Friday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shared what Banks' role will be against Green Bay, saying that the young defensive lineman is going to "play a ton this week" in a post from the team on X.

Caleb Banks could quiet concerns in Vikings' Week 10 game against Green Bay

The Vikings might need Banks to be on top of his game on Sunday, given the team's current injury situation. On the injury report, starting defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has already been ruled out for Week 10 after not practicing all week due to an ankle injury.

Ingram-Dawkins being out is a big loss for Minnesota. He has started every game for the Vikings since Week 2. He is averaging 36.75 snaps played per game this season, which leaves plenty of work for Banks to get opportunities.

Minnesota's six-foot-six, 327-pound rookie is already having his place in Minnesota questioned by KSTP's Darren Wolfson, who has discussed whether Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley and the front office like him.

Based on O'Connell's statement about Banks playing in Week 10, it doesn't sound like the 23-year-old defender is in the team's doghouse. In fact, it sounds like Sunday's game will be an opportunity to measure his development since joining the team.

Through seven games, Banks' stat line is unimpressive. He has 12 tackles, including one for a loss. Since defensive linemen in a 3-4 defense play to take up space and fill gaps, statistics aren't always a great measure of effectiveness. However, his 30.5 Pro Football Focus grade this season is concerning.

There is a silver lining. The big rookie defender has three quarterback pressures this season that have resulted in three hurries, giving a glimpse of his potential as a pass rusher. He has also shown proficiency as a run stopper, being credited with seven solo tackles against the run.

Banks has an opportunity to silence critics on Sunday in a big game on the road against a division rival. Hopefully, he will rise to the occasion and show why the Vikings selected him with their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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