Demond Claiborne Already Facing an Uphill Battle to Get Back Into Vikings' Good Graces

Ask any Vikings fan which position group worries them most on the roster.

Most will point to the defensive back group or offensive line depth, but many spent the offseason concerned about the health and longevity of the running back room. The team looked poised to rework the room this past March, initially planning to release Aaron Jones Sr. before the two sides agreed to a revised deal to keep him in Purple and Gold.

Still, many Vikings believers—including myself—were pounding the table for a team to swing for a young explosive back in the draft. Players like Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, and Emmett Johnson flew off the board, making it seem that the team would fail to address the position entirely. Finally, they did, selecting Wake Forest back Demond Claiborne with the 198th pick.

But Claiborne’s lack of opportunity, especially after Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, spells trouble for the young back.

Deejay Dallas seemingly leapfrogs Demond Claiborne with Jordan Mason on IR

Claiborne was listed as a healthy scratch for Week 1, sparking fair concerns from the fanbase over his readiness. But a previously unknown injury to Mason’s thumb that put him on IR should provide an opportunity for the rookie, right? Not so fast.

The Vikings' first move was to promote DeeJay Dallas from the practice squad. Dallas was a game-day call-up last weekend and made an incredible block on a Myles Price kick return (h/t: thorku).

DeeJay Dallas’ thunderous block to spur Myles Price’s kick return that started the comeback yesterday. https://t.co/e301nV1MWy pic.twitter.com/krfABu0Mou — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 15, 2026

Dallas's only action with the ball came on a one-yard reception, but with Mason out, someone will need to step up in the offense. If head coach Kevin O’Connell’s comments on Wednesday are any indication, Dallas may just be the guy. (h/t: Vikings)

The physicality that he plays with on (special) teams shows up in pass pro, and he's got some good instincts, vision, and tools as a runner. Kevin O'Connell on DeeJay Dallas

It certainly seems O’Connell is planting the seeds for Dallas to see some carries at Soldier Field on Sunday. What does that mean for Claiborne? We’ll have to see, but it looks like the issues he faced in camp have cost him early opportunities so far.

Hopefully the rookie can make the most of whatever opportunities he gets, whenever they come.

Claiborne’s high potential comes with too much risk

Claiborne showed incredible speed on his college tape, breaking away for massive runs with ease. It's easy to see why the Vikings, especially assistant head coach Frank Smith, liked the idea of snagging him late as an addition to the team’s new outside run scheme. Once training camp started, Claiborne showcased everything that burst through his college tape, including the issues that dropped him into the sixth round.

One thing that definitely stood out during practices was just how explosive Claiborne could be, even against NFL defenders. He had breakaway touchdowns that showcased the home-run-hitting potential the team loved about him in the first place (h/t: Vikings).

Look at Demond Claiborne goooooo 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/mv33nDKio9 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 21, 2026

The issues? He was incapable of doing much outside of blazing around the edge occasionally. He seemed completely lost when asked to pass-protect, a key role in O’Connell’s pass-heavy offense. Ball security was also a massive issue, as Claiborne had multiple fumbles throughout camp.

To say his camp was a roller coaster would be putting it lightly, as one never knew what to expect with him on the field. On any given play, you could see a 70-yard TD run, a blown blocking assignment, or the worst fumble you could imagine. The potential was certainly there, but the pain points were often brutal.

The issues weren’t enough to keep Claiborne off the 53-man roster, but the Vikings don't seem to be in any rush to get him on the field until he forces their hand.

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