Examining Which Vikings' Outlook Took a Blow in Defeat vs. Broncos (Including Dillon Bell)

It would be easy to say that every single player who suited up for the Vikings in Friday's humiliating preseason loss to the Broncos should have their odds of making the team plummet. However, that's not how the NFL works.

The Vikings' defense struggled in every phase of the game. They allowed 311 passing yards and 101 rushing yards while the offense managed only to gain a total of 269 yards. It was truly a one-sided affair that got worse as the game went on, sending Minnesota into the regular season on a whimper.

3 Vikings had disappointing performances against Broncos, hurting their chances of sticking around

Some players had a better performance against Denver than others. At a time when impressing the coaching staff is of paramount importance, these Vikings came up short when it matters the most, turning them into question marks before Week 1 even arrives.

Demond Claiborne, running back

After an explosive training camp where he looked like a breakout candidate, Demond Claiborne didn't look very special during the preseason. The Vikings gave him many opportunities to flash during the team's exhibition games, but he wasn't able to make something hugely impressive happen.

On Friday, Claiborne led Minnesota with eight rushing attempts, but managed to gain only 21 yards. His longest run of the night went for five yards, and he didn't get involved in the pass game at all. His work returning two kickoffs didn't open any eyes either, as he had 55 return yards on two tries.

Caleb Banks, defensive line

Minnesota's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft made absolutely no impression during this game after weeks of talking about adjustments that could make him more effective. Caleb Banks may not be in danger of losing a roster spot, but he was outplayed by fellow rookie Domonique Orange, who had only one tackle but managed to hold his own in the trenches.

Caleb Banks's performance vs. the Vikings only added to his frustrating offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Expectations are higher for a player who is selected with a top draft pick. So far, Banks hasn't lived up to Minnesota's investment, adding pressure for him to hit the ground running when Week 1 arrives.

Dillon Bell, wide receiver

Dillon Bell needed another solid game to give him a chance to stick around in Minnesota. Instead, the young wide receiver was targeted by the quarterback six times and caught only one of those passes for eight yards. As a result, he finished dead-last among the Vikings' offensive players when it came to offense (47.3), receiving (51.1) and drop (28.9) on Pro Football Focus.

As it stands, Bell is a candidate to land on the Vikings' practice squad this season. He is only 22 years old and has plenty of time to come back to Minnesota in the coming seasons and work his way onto the team's 53-man roster.

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