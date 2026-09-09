Explaining Why the NFL Axed Kenny Dyson's Vikings Contract (And What's Next)

Depth in the pass-rushing department is among the Vikings' top concerns as they head into Week 1's clash with the Packers. Guys like Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel are talented disruptors in their own right, but that doesn't change the fact that defensive coordinator Brian Flores would benefit from a deeper talent pool—especially as injuries pile up the longer the 2026 NFL season goes.

The Vikings addressed that need by signing two-time Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy to the practice squad last week, but they didn't stop there. On Monday, The Athletic's Alec Lewis reported that the Vikings were signing veteran EDGE Kenny Dyson to the taxi squad after he "really impressed the team late in the preseason." The former undrafted free agent had a pair of solo tackles and a sack in two preseason games with Minnesota, along with a 90.1 pass rush grade on Pro Football Focus, but was among the final 53-man roster cuts.

Unfortunately, a reunion isn't going to happen. At least not anytime soon. A day after reporting on the practice squad signing, Lewis revealed on Wednesday that the NFL has disapproved of the Vikings' attempt to sign Dyson, meaning he's officially a free agent.

Edge rusher Kenny Dyson's contract with the Vikings was disapproved, according to the NFL's transaction wire. The team had attempted to sign him to the practice squad after waiving him with an injury settlement. He's now a free agent. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 8, 2026

The NFL doesn't often reject contracts, so it's safe to say that this situation is a bit of a head-scratcher for some Minnesota fans. That said, there's always an explanation, and here's why the Vikings aren't allowed to bring Dyson back at the moment.

Vikings didn't wait long enough to bring Kenny Dyson back

Patience is often key, and the Vikings' lack of it played a role in the NFL's rejection.

According to Russell Street Report, since Dyson was released via an injury settlement, "he can not be re-signed by that team until after the term," plus another three weeks. So, if Dyson's injury settlement was for four weeks, Minnesota wouldn't be able to bring him back until after October's midway point.

Whether it was general manager Nolan Teasley or Dyson's agent, it's clear that not enough due diligence was done before attempting to put pen to paper. The Vikings can still attempt to sign him again next month, but it's likely that Dyson won't be available by then, as he'd probably rather find another employment opportunity than stew around and waste his season. Teams should be interested in his services after a solid preseason showing, after all.

Besides, the Vikings already hinted they won't be waiting around to add more pass-rush depth. On Wednesday morning, the team announced on social media that former 2016 second-round pick Jihad Ward was signed to the practice squad. The 32-year-old linebacker spent the 2024 season with the Vikings (five solo tackles and a sack in 17 games) and brings a wealth of experience with 142 appearances (51 starts) between the regular season and playoffs.

That said, Ward has been unemployed since ending the 2025 campaign with the Titans. Despite it being his 10th season, the Illinois product managed to finish it with a career-high five sacks in 17 games (12 starts).

The #Vikings have signed OLB Jihad Ward to the practice squad.



📰: https://t.co/rOtg9WsZmu pic.twitter.com/O2qZeVk4iu — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 9, 2026

Whether Ward can eventually make an impact or be promoted to the 53-man roster remains to be seen. That said, his arrival makes it clear that the Vikings aren't satisfied with their pass-rush depth.

It would've been nice to have Dyson as a potential solution, but that train has left the station. Perhaps a reunion can happen one day. In the meantime, the Vikings need to focus on the players they have, not the ones they don't, as preparing for Week 1 without distractions will be key to beating the Packers on Sunday.

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