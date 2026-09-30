Gavin Bartholomew Could Play a Bigger Vikings Role Following Josh Oliver Injury

Buried in a chaotic Monday of J.J. McCarthy-centered news was the announcement from the Vikings that tight end Josh Oliver would have season-ending surgery on a torn bicep (per NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler).

Oliver’s role in the offense and the hole his absence creates present an intriguing opportunity for one young player in particular to step up in his place: second-year tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

As updated just now on The Aftermath: Oliver does have a torn bicep and will need surgery, which will be done soon, per source. Most likely a long shot to return this year, at least for regular season. https://t.co/MdktSethXr — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

What can Vikings fans expect from the former Pitt Panther? Will he be a one-for-one replacement in Oliver’s absence? The answers are complicated, but there is reason to be optimistic about his potential.

Bartholomew doesn’t need to be an Oliver clone to make an impact

Let’s get the big question out of the way early: can Bartholomew replace Oliver’s elite run-blocking skills? Probably not, and that’s not a slight on the young tight end. Oliver was signed by the Vikings in 2023 mainly because of his skillset as a blocker, and few at the position come close to what he’s proven capable of doing in the run game. Although the two TEs are both listed at 6’5”, Oliver has a full 15lbs of additional weight on the 23-year-old.

If the Vikings are specifically looking for someone to match Oliver’s blocking skills, they'll likely need to look elsewhere. If they are willing to prioritize other potential impacts for the offense, though, Bartholomew could help a struggling Vikings passing game.

Bartholomew was a standout at this summer’s training camp, consistently making highlight plays and turning heads with impressive catches. He also flashed in limited preseason action, showing surprising quickness and ability to get yards after the catch.

Gavin Bartholomew has had a GREAT camp after missing his entire rookie year last season. Keeping up the impacts today. pic.twitter.com/Bzf36uON09 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) August 22, 2026

He’s not Oliver, but he can still help the Vikings this season. His success on offense will simply come down to what Kevin O’Connell asks him to do. After a tough start to his NFL career, it's easy to root for the Pitt alum.

The road to TE2 was not an easy one

Bartholomew totaled 1,257 receiving yards and 11 TDs over 50 games at Pitt. The Vikings ultimately selected him with the 202nd pick in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He would end up missing the entirety of his rookie season after suffering a back injury during camp, allowing undrafted rookie Ben Yurosek to earn a roster spot.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew (TE02) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With a now-healthy Bartholomew showing promise and Yurosek currently on IR, the 23-year-old TE finally looks primed for his opportunity. Hopefully O’Connell plays to his strengths.

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