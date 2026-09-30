Gavin Bartholomew Could Play a Bigger Vikings Role Following Josh Oliver Injury
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Buried in a chaotic Monday of J.J. McCarthy-centered news was the announcement from the Vikings that tight end Josh Oliver would have season-ending surgery on a torn bicep (per NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler).
Oliver’s role in the offense and the hole his absence creates present an intriguing opportunity for one young player in particular to step up in his place: second-year tight end Gavin Bartholomew.
What can Vikings fans expect from the former Pitt Panther? Will he be a one-for-one replacement in Oliver’s absence? The answers are complicated, but there is reason to be optimistic about his potential.
Bartholomew doesn’t need to be an Oliver clone to make an impact
Let’s get the big question out of the way early: can Bartholomew replace Oliver’s elite run-blocking skills? Probably not, and that’s not a slight on the young tight end. Oliver was signed by the Vikings in 2023 mainly because of his skillset as a blocker, and few at the position come close to what he’s proven capable of doing in the run game. Although the two TEs are both listed at 6’5”, Oliver has a full 15lbs of additional weight on the 23-year-old.
If the Vikings are specifically looking for someone to match Oliver’s blocking skills, they'll likely need to look elsewhere. If they are willing to prioritize other potential impacts for the offense, though, Bartholomew could help a struggling Vikings passing game.
Bartholomew was a standout at this summer’s training camp, consistently making highlight plays and turning heads with impressive catches. He also flashed in limited preseason action, showing surprising quickness and ability to get yards after the catch.
He’s not Oliver, but he can still help the Vikings this season. His success on offense will simply come down to what Kevin O’Connell asks him to do. After a tough start to his NFL career, it's easy to root for the Pitt alum.
The road to TE2 was not an easy one
Bartholomew totaled 1,257 receiving yards and 11 TDs over 50 games at Pitt. The Vikings ultimately selected him with the 202nd pick in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He would end up missing the entirety of his rookie season after suffering a back injury during camp, allowing undrafted rookie Ben Yurosek to earn a roster spot.
With a now-healthy Bartholomew showing promise and Yurosek currently on IR, the 23-year-old TE finally looks primed for his opportunity. Hopefully O’Connell plays to his strengths.
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Jason Harmon grew up a diehard Vikings fan and has been doing Vikings content and coverage since 2023. He is the Vikings Content Curator for Sleeper and is a host on Purple Daily’s in-season spinoff podcast “Before I Die”. Jason and his family moved to the Twin Cities from Arizona in 2025 as he started covering the team full time.Follow jasonharmonnfl