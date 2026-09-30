Vikings Week 4 Mailbag: Offensive Concerns, QB Questions, Josh Oliver’s Absence, & More

The Minnesota Vikings may be 3-0, but social media takes have been hot this week. With the offense struggling and the highest-drafted quarterback in team history shipped off to the New York Giants, questions and concerns seem especially high around an undefeated team. I took to X to get questions from the fanbase, and it was certainly a busy week…

To submit your questions, reach out to Jason Harmon on X.

Josh Oliver's absence

How do the Vikings replace Josh Oliver's impact, specifically in the run game? @imj0rds

This may sound like a cop-out, but I don’t think they do. At least, not in a one-to-one way. Oliver is an incredibly talented blocker and opens up the offense in ways that many other tight ends simply can’t. I’m curious to see what the team asks of second-year TE Gavin Bartholomew. While they're similar in height, Oliver is a full 15 pounds heavier, which helps him win at the point of attack against incoming defenders.

Bartholomew seems much better suited as a pass catcher. Jauan Jennings will likely be used more as a run blocker, given his unique skill set for a wideout who has proven he can spring teammates free in the past. In short, I don't think there is an easy fix for Oliver’s absence. He is truly one of the most undervalued players on the roster.

Concerns around Kevin O'Connell's play-calling

Does KOC’s play-calling concern you at all? @CBelli_Lover35

Yes, but not for the reasons you may think. When watching the film from this past week’s game, my main takeaway was that O’Connell was scheming receivers open, even without Justin Jefferson on the field. This mirrors what we saw last year: everyone yells at O’Connell on social media during the game, then the all-22 shows the plays should work if his QBs execute their throws. I truly believe O’Connell is one of the better play-designers in the NFL.

The issue? Situational awareness. Not only down, distance, and time, but also knowing your personnel, specifically your QB. Kyler Murray simply isn't ready to fully run O’Connell’s offense yet. That may be due to a lack of camp reps, poor system fit, time lost to a concussion, etc. But ultimately, it's on O’Connell to play around those issues. This isn't a new problem, though. Remember, this is the same guy who had a struggling J.J. McCarthy throw the ball 42 times against the Baltimore Ravens last season. He needs to adjust quickly to salvage this offense.

Any idea if they’re actually looking at another veteran QB for this season? @Wayne_Karn

Right now, I am not aware of any specific plan. If O’Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley are to be believed, they’re happy with the current state of the room and Max Brosmer's addition to the 53-man roster. If Murray continues to struggle closer to the bye week? This could certainly change.

The problem is, I’m not sure there’s an easily accessible midseason upgrade. Outside of spending a first-round pick to bet your future on Mac Jones, options may be limited. We could always dream that the Los Angeles Chargers keep losing and are somehow open to eating $72,812,650 in dead cap to move off Justin Herbert, per Over the Cap.

“We like the room as it is” - Vikings GM Nolan Teasley on the Vikings QB situation — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 28, 2026

Vikings coaches on the hot seat?

Do we think Josh McCown or Wes Phillips have seats that are heating up on this team? @ericanewgirl

McCown could and should be under serious scrutiny if Murray doesn't get on track quickly. Outside of Sam Darnold’s 2024 performance, McCown has overseen mostly poor play by McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Brosmer, and, so far, Murray.

Phillips, on the other hand, does not seem to have as much of a fingerprint on the team. O’Connell has mostly described his offensive coordinator as a sounding board and collaborator. Makes sense when O’Connell takes on the play-calling duties. McCown would seem to be the most likely assistant out the door, if any.

What to watch looking forward

What is the #1 talking point with the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings moving forward? @willTCradio

With the biggest “distraction” around the team now off to the East Coast in exchange for a fifth-round pick, fans can focus on what this team shows over the next few weeks. With a real opportunity to start 5-0 before the bye week, the focus should be on just how amazing the defense is and how urgently the offense needs to get on track to compete with the better teams approaching on their schedule (h/t: The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia)

Dug a little deeper: this was not only the Vikings' worst offensive success rate in a game under Kevin O'Connell, but their worst in any single game over the last 20 seasons. https://t.co/kn98Y8oMET — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 28, 2026

Hopefully, Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins brings nothing but positive talking points, but for now, offensive inconsistency is the main thing to watch, as it currently appears to be the only hurdle potentially holding this team back from contention.

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