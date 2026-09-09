Vikings Are Clearly in Matt LaFleur's Head (And That's Great for Their Week 1 Outlook)

For better or for worse, the Vikings will open their season against the division rival Packers.

The Vikings stumbled through an ugly preseason, but will look to start the regular season on a positive note against a Packers team that has plenty of question marks themselves. The Pack will be without star edge rusher Micah Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs, but the border battle still figures to be a competitive battle as usual.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the media on Monday and incidentally gave Vikings fans even more reason to get excited about a potential Week 1 victory, proving that the Purple and Gold are already in his head.

Why Vikings should feel confident in Week 1 outlook after Matt LaFleur's comments

Shortly after it was announced that Vikings safety Harrison Smith would come back for a 15th season, LaFleur was asked if he had expected the veteran's return. The coach responded with a simple, "Yes."

Whether it was a coach's premonition, a gut feeling, or the crushing ending to a recurring nightmare, it's clear this wasn't the first time LaFleur had thought about the possibility of game planning for Smith in Week 1.

"He's the straw that stirs the drink," LaFleur said about Smith (h/t VikingzFanPage). "His command, his ability to get them in and out of calls—he shows up all over the tape."

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says #Vikings S Harrison Smith is the “straw that stirs the drink” for Minnesota defensively.



“His ability to get them in and out of calls, it shows up all over tape.” pic.twitter.com/F0UNYMaLW7 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 8, 2026

If Smith is the straw, LaFleur might be thinking about how much this sucks for Green Bay's offense.

While breaking the Minnesota defense was sure to be a tough ask once again in 2026, Smith's addition puts a defensive coordinator directly on the field. Despite being out of football activities for the past six months, Smith has reportedly stayed in shape and is ready to roll this weekend.

Brian Flores' reputation precedes him ahead of Week 1 showdown

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores brings more pressure than any other coach in the NFL, having blitzed nearly 50% of the time in 2025. It's no secret at this point that heat is coming, but teams are still left scrambling.

“You’re going to get pressure, you know it,” LaFleur said (h/t Jason B. Hirschhorn). “You just don’t always know where it’s coming from.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if Brian Flores' defense is "as challenging as anyone in the league":



"I would say so. Absolutely. You're going to get pressure. You know it. You just don't always know where it's coming from." — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) September 7, 2026

Flores is a master of disguise, and even his own team has lamented having to practice against his wild scheme. Minnesota notched five sacks across their two matchups with the Packers in 2025, and that total could climb in 2026 even after some shuffling up front.

After letting Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen go, and dealing Jonathan Greenard to the Eagles, the Vikings' defensive front will look quite a bit different. Still, the basic formula remains, and Flores could generate pressure with a youth rec team.

The Vikings may be even more inclined to dial up the pressure against the Packers, who have several lingering injuries yet to be resolved ahead of the season opener. When asked if guard Aaron Banks and tackle Zach Bako-Bewele would be available to play, LaFleur could only muster a "We'll see."

If the Packers are down one or two starters on the offensive line, Flores will get to experience Christmas in September as Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel get turned loose. The Packers will have their hands full all day—and Matt LaFleur knows it.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.