4 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Vikings' Week 1 Matchup vs. Packers (All Eyes on Justin Jefferson)

Week 1 sees the Vikings face off against the rival Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday, setting the stage for an epic season opener. After splitting the series in 2025, both teams will be eager to start off 2026 with a divisional win.

For the Vikings, it's playoffs or bust, and this game could set the tone for the entire season.

There's plenty to watch for this weekend, so here are four storylines I'll be keeping my eye on during the game.

1. Harrison Smith's Return

After waiting all summer to reveal his intentions, Smith rejoined the Vikings this past week and could suit up in Week 1 against Green Bay. At 37, he's no spring chicken, but it's clear that the Vikings—and even the Packers—know how big of an impact he has on this defense.

"He's the straw that stirs the drink," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said about Smith. "His command, his ability to get them in and out of calls—he shows up all over the tape."

How much Smith actually plays will be something to watch, as defensive coordinator Brian Flores could let his veteran safety gradually work up to a significant role. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also declined to reveal their plans for Smith on Sunday. Jay Ward, Theo Jackson and the Thomas rookies—Jakobe and Jacob—could be in line for some extra playing time alongside starter Joshua Metellus.

2. Revenge on the mind

Kyler Murray will be making his Vikings debut, and his former head coach with Arizona will be the defensive coordinator on the other sideline. Murray spent three seasons under Jonathan Gannon, going 13-17 in the games he played, and while the pair reportedly had a good relationship, both are surely looking to prove that they ended up better after the split.

"He's a good player," said Gannon about his former quarterback (h/t ESPN's Rob Demovsky). "He's in a really good offense with some elite players. I've got nothing but love and respect for K1. He's competitive, he's smart, he can make all the throws, and he can beat you with his legs, so it's a big-time challenge."

Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on facing his former QB in Arizona, Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/NfLj2DucV3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 8, 2026

Gannon has a pretty good idea of what Murray can—and maybe more importantly—can't do, so how the Vikings play that chess game with the new Packers defensive coordinator will be interesting to watch.

3. A banged-up Packers team

A loss to Green Bay is a soul-crushing experience regardless of any other factors, but one this week may hurt more than usual. The Packers will already be without two of their best players, EDGE Micah Parsons and running back Josh Jacobs, and they may also be down a pair of starting offensive linemen as well.

Matt LaFleur was pressed earlier this week about whether guard Aaron Banks or tackle Zach Bako-Bewele would be available to play. He simply responded (h/t The Athletic's Matt Schneidman), "We'll see."

It's not exactly a ringing endorsement of their health, and the Vikings' defensive front may be able to feast.

The Vikings, on the other hand, enter the matchup about as healthy as can be, so the excuses will be hard to find if Minnesota folds on Sunday.

4. Another wild Justin Jefferson milestone awaits

Justin Jefferson is just eight catches away from tying Randy Moss on the Vikings all-time receptions list. Moss has 587 career catches with the Vikings, and with a nine-reception day, Jefferson would slide into second all-time behind only Cris Carter.

With Murray at the helm, it's certainly not unrealistic to think that Jefferson could usurp Moss on Sunday. In his quest for a seventh straight season with over 1,000 yards, Jefferson would also pass Moss in receiving yards with at least 836 this season.

A rough season in 2025 due to poor quarterback play has Jefferson looking for a bounce-back. He just barely eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,048 after erupting for 1,533 yards the year prior. A good start against Green Bay will go a long way towards a possible record-breaking season.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.