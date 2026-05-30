How Nolan Teasley Can Aim to Replicate Seahawks' Success in Minnesota

The Vikings have made a major decision for the future of their franchise, hiring Seattle Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley as their new general manager to complete a thorough process. Four months after firing Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and going the unusual direction of navigating an offseason without a traditional GM, the Vikings have found their guy.

Teasley was chosen over four other finalists, including longtime Vikings cap guru and recent interim GM Rob Brzezinski, who will reportedly shift back into his previous role as executive vice president of football operations. Teasley, Brzezinski, and head coach Kevin O'Connell will work in tandem atop the new leadership structure in Minnesota.

Teasley spent the previous 13 years with the Seahawks, working his way up from scouting intern to being John Schneider's right-hand man. He's worked in college scouting, pro scouting, and everything in between when it comes to the NFL roster-building process. He draws rave reviews from those around him and has, by all accounts, earned this opportunity to lead his own franchise.

It's been quite the year for Teasley, who saw the Seahawks team he helped assemble defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LX in February. Although the vast majority of the roster-building portion of the 2026 offseason has already happened, Teasley now takes over in Minnesota and will look to bring the Vikings their first championship in franchise history.

Under Schneider, the Seahawks have been one of the most successful NFL organizations in recent memory. They won Super Bowls in 2013 and 2025 and have made the playoffs in 10 of the last 14 years. They haven't won fewer than seven games since the 2009 season, the year before Schneider arrived. They've been able to achieve consistent success without bottoming out and picking near the top of the draft, having made a top-ten selection just twice since 2011.

How can Teasley look to replicate the Seahawks' blueprint for success in his new role with the Vikings? On a very basic, fundamental level, the thing Seattle has done well — that every team aims to do — is acquire good football players across the board. There's no secret formula or strategy for doing so. But when you look at the Seahawks' 2025 roster, a few specific things jump out.

The importance of quarterback play

It is slightly ironic that Teasley is joining the franchise that unintentionally played a major role in the Seahawks' recent championship. The Vikings' decision to let Sam Darnold depart in free agency in March of 2025 made plenty of sense at the time, considering Darnold's struggles in the two biggest games of their season and the need to see what J.J. McCarthy could become on his rookie contract.

That plan, of course, didn't work out for the Vikings, who were held back by their quarterback play last season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks signed Darnold, who proved to be the piece they needed to complete their Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Sam Darnold | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

It's not exactly groundbreaking analysis to say that quarterback play is the most important thing in football, but Teasley is well aware of that reality. The Seahawks won a Super Bowl and had long-lasting success with Russell Wilson at QB in the 2010s, then weren't quite good enough from 2022-24 with Geno Smith at the helm, even if Smith played well.

The Vikings hope they've found their version of Darnold in signing Kyler Murray after he was released by the Cardinals. If Murray plays enough well this year, one would imagine Teasley and the rest of the organization will do everything they can to keep him around and not wade back into quarterback uncertainty.

Everything starts in the trenches

A big driver of the Seahawks' success was that they loaded up their roster in the trenches in recent years. Offensive and defensive line play dictates so much in the NFL, which the Vikings certainly learned in their 2024 first-round playoff loss against the Rams.

In 2022, the Seahawks used three of their four top-75 picks on offensive linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas and edge rusher Boye Mafe. They took another pass-rusher (Derick Hall) in the second round in 2023, then found another starting offensive lineman (Anthony Bradford) in round four. They took defensive tackle Byron Murphy 16th overall in 2024, and they took offensive lineman Grey Zabel 18th overall in 2025. They also traded for DT Leonard Williams a few years ago and signed edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.

The Vikings have also poured resources in the trenches, including using their two most recent first-round picks on Caleb Banks and Donovan Jackson. But you can bet that Teasley will continue to prioritize the offensive and defensive lines moving forward.

Being opportunistic is key

Building a sustainable winning football team like the one the Seahawks have starts with success in the draft. But drafting well isn't the entire equation. It's also about supplementing with veteran player acquisition and being opportunistic in finding ways to add talent to the roster.

The Darnold addition is a great example of that. So is the Seahawks' trade for Williams in the middle of the 2023 season, when they sent a second-round pick and a fifth-rounder to the Giants. And their trade for linebacker Ernest Jones midseason in 2024. Seattle's success starts with drafting stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon and Murphy and Kenneth Walker III, but their veteran acquisitions have also played a major role.

The Vikings made an opportunistic move in landing Murray on a veteran minimum salary this offseason. Under Teasley, they'll have to continue exploring every possible avenue for acquiring impactful football players, from the draft to free agency to well-timed trades. The name of the game is finding talented players who fit together and can make the coaching staff's schemes come to life.