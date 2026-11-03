Isaiah Rodgers Injury Could Thrust Forgotten Vikings Rookie Into Week 9 MNF Spotlight

The NFC North looks a lot closer after the Vikings lost to the Lions on Sunday, marking their first loss of the season. It also wasn't a battle without casualties. Several injuries either forced a Viking off the field or may impact their ability to play in the next game, leaving Minnesota with some obstacles to overcome as the second half of the season begins.

One of the Vikings players who got banged up against the Lions was cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. According to The Athletic's Alex Lewis, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell described the injury after the game as an "ankle sprain," but didn't give more detail than that.

At this time, it is unknown how severe the sprain is. There is a possibility that it could take longer to heal than Monday night, which is when the Vikings face off against the Bills. If Rodgers is forced to sit out, Minnesota might need rookie CB Chuck Demmings to be ready to step up.

Chuck Demmings could be more important than ever to Vikings in Week 9

Rodgers is having an excellent season. He is currently Pro Football Focus's No. 3 cornerback out of 102 qualifying players, with an 85.8 grade. The 28-year-old defensive back is a big part of Brian Flores' defense, playing 88% of the defensive snaps (376).

That said, it may be time to give fifth-round draft pick Demmings a bigger role if Rodgers can't go. The rookie has played only two defensive snaps this season, both of them coming against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Demmings has a PFF grade of 62 but hasn't played enough snaps to rank among other players at his position. The former Stephen F. Austin standout has a solid pass coverage grade of 61.1 but hasn't played since the Buccaneers game.

It's time to see what the Vikings have with Chuck Demmings if Isaiah Rodgers's ankle isn't good to go for Monday Night Football in Week 9. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6'1", 193-lb Demmings will need to prove this week that he deserves the snaps over the other cornerbacks on the roster. However, an impressive training camp and preseason, where he turned heads with his determination and athleticism, will likely help him get more opportunities this season. He finished the exhibition slate with a 64.5 coverage grade on PFF, allowing only 2-of-6 passes for 38 yards with a break-up.

The upcoming Week 9 MNF clash with the Bills is the time to see what Demmings has to offer the Vikings. Minnesota's secondary will need all the help it can get against a Buffalo offense that averages an NFL-leading 12.7 yards per completion.

Of course, that is only if Rodgers's sprained ankle prevents him from playing in the prime-time contest. There is no need to put a player recovering from an injury on the field if there are players ready to step up and contribute

If winning the Super Bowl is the top goal, head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to ensure his players stay healthy for the long haul, not just take things one game at a time. That could mean putting Demmings in a sink-or-swim situation on Monday night.

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