Potential Vikings Defensive Concern May Have Emerged Ahead of Week 8 vs. Lions

It isn't a secret that the Vikings' defense has been stellar this year. Heading into Week 8's NFC North clash with the rival Lions, the Purple and Gold are allowing the second-fewest yards (252.8), second-fewest passing yards (155.0) and fewest points allowed per game (12.3).

That said, even the best units face obstacles.

Week 7's win over the Colts might have highlighted a potential concern for the Vikings' defense in the coming weeks. Superstar running back Jonathan Taylor had 18 rushing attempts for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, an average of 5.3 yards per attempt. It was the second most rushing yards they've allowed to a running back this season, as well as the second time in the last three games an opposing RB has gone for 90-plus yards.

The list of running backs Minnesota will face in the next few weeks is intimidating and will test the Vikings' defense as they attempt to continue their winning ways this season. This gauntlet starts on Sunday in Detroit.

Given the upcoming schedule, the last thing that the Vikings need is to find out that star RBs are their defense's kryptonite.

Upcoming RB1 gauntlet will put Vikings' defense to the test

Here is a list of the running backs the Vikings will face in the coming weeks:

Week 8: Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (620 yards, 7 TDs on 134 carries)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions (620 yards, 7 TDs on 134 carries) Week 9: James Cook, Bills (627 rushing yards, 6 TDs on 117 carries)

James Cook, Bills (627 rushing yards, 6 TDs on 117 carries) Week 10: Josh Jacobs, Packers (36 rushing yards on 11 carries)

Josh Jacobs, Packers (36 rushing yards on 11 carries) Week 11: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (389 rushing yards, 8 TDs on 84 carries)

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (389 rushing yards, 8 TDs on 84 carries) Week 12: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (704 rushing yards, 4 TDs on 131 carries)

That list of running backs is full of star players who can change the course of a game at a moment's notice. Even with McCaffrey dealing with a thigh issue, he is a player who needs to be accounted for every time he touches the ball. That's without mentioning that he leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns, while Robinson is the yardage leader on the ground.

Star RBs like Bijan Robinson could give the Vikings' defense a run for its money in the coming weeks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The run defense has been the most questionable part of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit this season, but the Vikings still allow the tenth fewest rushing yards per game this season (97.8) and are bound to see that average increase after the next five weeks of opponents.

Minnesota is getting fantastic play from its defensive line this year. Jalen Redmond in particular has a Pro Football Focus grade of 81.7, ranking him fourth among 126 qualifying defensive linemen. Another defender in the trenches who is playing well is Levi Drake Rodriguez, with a PFF grade of 62.2.

To this point, Taylor is the best running back the Vikings have faced this season, and he nearly broke 100 yards while finding the end zone on a 38-yard run. Minnesota will need to contain the opposing rushers over the next five weeks to prove its defense can compensate for an anemic offense against some of the top offenses in the league.

Their first test comes in the form of Gibbs and the Lions this weekend. The otherworldly RB has had success against the Vikings, converting 92 carries into 431 rushing yards and 18 catches into 121 receiving yards while scoring nine total TDs in six all-time matchups—including two 100-yard performances.

The Vikings have struggled to consistently shut down Jahmyr Gibbs when they face the Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Purple and Gold can't allow big runs against them if they hope to win the field-position battle against the explosive offenses coming up on the schedule. Stopping those superstar running backs needs to be the top priority if the Vikings hope to stay on top of the NFC North.

Otherwise, the Purple and Gold might have another need to address before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

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