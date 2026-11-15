Vikings Can’t Ignore the Looming Jalen Redmond Decision They Should Make ASAP

The Vikings will face many difficult decisions to make after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL season, but the decision of what to do with defensive lineman Jalen Redmond shouldn't be complicated.

Redmond is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this year, and the Vikings shouldn't wait until the last minute to get an extension done with the third-year defender since he has made himself such a valuable part of defensive coordinator Brian Flores's unit.

Heading into Week 10's showdown vs. the Packers, Redmond has an 81.5 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranks him as the third-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Additionally, his 90.1 run defense grade makes bringing him back to Minnesota essential.

Vikings need to extend Jalen Redmond as soon as possible

The only reason the Vikings should even consider waiting to re-sign Redmond is if Minnesota feels comfortable with the other pieces on the defensive line. At the moment, there are still enough questions about rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange to make them want to extend Redmond, who's up to 25 solo tackles, 20 pressures and 15 run stops across 416 snaps, according to PFF.

Jalen Redmond was incredible against the Bills. 5 pressures, half a sack, and his usual great run defense.



He's playing at an All-Pro level this season. pic.twitter.com/7bEsuRnyDV — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 11, 2026

For Redmond, staying in a defense where he thrives would be smart, but only if he feels he is being compensated fairly. For 2026, the Purple and Gold are getting an absolute bargain, employing the 27-year-old for $1.075 million on a one-year deal.

A significant pay raise is in order, and the longer Minnesota waits to make him an offer, the more the price tag will increase. NFL salaries are skyrocketing at an alarming rate, and allowing Redmond the opportunity to hear offers from other teams that the Vikings would then have to match is a scary situation.

According to Spotrac, the Vikings are projected to have $28.4 million in cap space next offseason, along with a list of unrestricted free agents that includes:

Kirk Cousins, QB

Kyler Murray, QB

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Kyle Van Noy, DE

Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB/EDGE

Jauan Jennings, WR

Aaron Jones Sr., RB

Jordan Mason, RB

Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Blake Cashman, LB

If Redmond is allowed to test the market as a restricted free agent, a team that needs a run-stuffing defensive lineman will likely throw a lot of money his way to get his services, even if it means potentially losing a draft pick in the process.

One of the only ways Minnesota could safeguard itself from Redmond leaving is to give him a first-round tender. That would cost the Vikings $4.149 million for 2027, but teams would likely not want to part with a first-round pick to take him from Minnesota.

Redmond is young, productive and important enough to offer an extension before he becomes a restricted free agent. That would show the young defender that the Vikings appreciate what he does for the team, but it would also reward him for his play and give him stability for one more year in Purple and Gold.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.