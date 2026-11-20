We're nearing the end of November, and the Vikings are focused on what's left of the 2026 NFL season. With a 7-2 record and the rejuvenated energy of starting quarterback Kirk Cousins's return, expectations are high that the Purple and Gold will be contenders in the second half of the campaign.

However, it is never too soon to prepare for the future. Several Vikings contributors are scheduled to become free agents at the conclusion of this season. General manager Nolan Teasley and the Minnesota front office will want to work out extensions for key players as soon as possible.

The longer Teasley waits to offer an extension to these players, the more their price tag will likely rise. Locking down these three players first would go a long way toward preparing for the 2027 NFL season to be able to evaluate the salary cap situation moving forward.

1. Andrew Van Ginkel, EDGE

Vikings edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is tied for second in the NFL in sacks this season with 8.5. The combination of him and Dallas Turner has been a recipe for success this year in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's defense.

Van Ginkel's 66.8 Pro Football Focus grade might not look special, but his 32 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one interception go a bit further in showing what he means to Minnesota's defense.

Andrew Van Ginkel just took it right from him!



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/qROgreyURh — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

The 31-year-old defender is currently playing on a one-year, $23 million contract, but is playing 81% of the Vikings' defensive snaps and is important in Flores's squad and should be a top priority to bring back.

2. Blake Cashman, LB

Like Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman has been a cornerstone of the Vikings' defense this season. He has played 94.3% of possible defensive snaps this season. Although he missed last week's game against the Packers while recovering from a concussion, he should return to the lineup soon.

Cashman has an 86.8 PFF grade this season, ranking him second among qualifying linebackers. He has excelled in coverage, earning an 82.6 PFF grade, but has also thrived as a pass rusher, generating 16 pressures and four sacks while blitzing.

Blake Cashman steps up for the sack 😤



INDvsMIN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MSl2dfO6k7 — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026

The 30-year-old defender is in the final year of his three-year, $22.5 million contract with Minnesota and is in line for a raise for his play over the last few seasons. The Vikings' front office should prioritize keeping him on a multi-year extension.

3. Jalen Redmond, DL

The secret about Jalen Redmond is out. Although he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after this season, getting an extension done now would save Minnesota from having to match any offer sheet another team offers him.

Redmond ranks fourth among defensive linemen with an 83.7 PFF grade. generating 25 quarterback pressures, resulting in 19 hurries, three hits, and three sacks. His 90.0 PFF run-defense grade ranks him first among all defensive linemen this year, underscoring his effectiveness.

Jalen Redmond was incredible against the Bills. 5 pressures, half a sack, and his usual great run defense.



He's playing at an All-Pro level this season. pic.twitter.com/7bEsuRnyDV — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 11, 2026

It is shocking that Redmond is on a one-year, $1.075 million deal this year. The Vikings will need to give the 27-year-old defender a generous offer to reward him for playing on this relatively small contract and keep him around on Minnesota's defensive line.

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