It has been a quiet season for Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive lineman Caleb Banks. He was selected No. 18 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and has played an average of 15.5 defensive snaps per game.

He got the most work in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears when he played 36 defensive snaps and finished with six tackles, including one for a loss. He had his best game on Sunday against the Packers, finishing with an 82.2 Pro Football Focus grade after having an initial grade of 90.6.

Banks seems to be developing well for head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, even though the team's patient approach has left many fans frustrated from not seeing results from the first-round pick.

Caleb Banks can solidify himself with a good performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico in Week 11

The Vikings' defensive line is playing extremely well this season and has not needed Banks to play a lot of snaps so far. However, he is making an impact when he is on the field in a rotational/backup role when needed.

Here are the five other Minnesota defensive linemen and their PFF grades:

Jalen Redmond - 83.7

- 83.7 Levi Drake Rodriguez - 74

- 74 Elijah Williams - 70.3

- 70.3 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - 56.4

- 56.4 Domonique Orange - 46.9

The 23-year-old defensive lineman can follow up his excellent performance against the Packers with a solid showing against the San Francisco 49ers. The high-profile international game will take place on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City, Mexico, giving NFL fans all around the world an opportunity to see the six-foot-six, 327-pound defender in action.

During that game, the Vikings will need to stop 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. He had a huge impact in San Francisco's 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys, finishing with 13 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus four catches for 161 yards and two more touchdowns.

Minnesota will need to be at the top of its game to slow McCaffrey and have a solid chance to defeat the 8-1 49ers. It will all start in the trenches, where Banks can continue to showcase his disruption at the line of scrimmage and take away gaps in the run game and passing lanes.

Banks needs to prove that he can be a consistently good defender to silence his critics. Although the game against the Packers was a great start, he needs to keep the momentum going in the Vikings' prime-time matchup this week.

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