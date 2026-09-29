Jauan Jennings Is Already Giving Vikings Reasons to Feel Buyer's Remorse

When the Vikings signed free agent wide receiver Jauan Jennings, the one-year, $8 million contract looked like an absolute steal. Acquiring a productive pass-catcher with a knack for finding the end zone (22 career touchdowns in 75 games before 2026) sounded like a great complement to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Sadly, that hasn't been the case at all for Jennings. He missed Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season for personal reasons and did not contribute in the other two games Minnesota has played so far this season, leaving his role in the offense up in the air.

Jennings was held without a catch against the Packers in the season opener. Last week, against the Buccaneers, he had one reception for one yard. The worst part is that he has played 78 offensive snaps so far and has a single catch to show for it.

There's still plenty of runway left in the 2026 campaign, but no one would blame the Vikings if they started regretting their offseason signing.

Vikings' Jauan Jennings investment still isn't paying off heading into Week 4

An $8 million contract for the 2026 season doesn't sound bad at all for a player coming off a year like Jennings had with the 49ers. Making 15 starts for San Francisco in 2025, he finished with 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Jefferson and Addison in Minnesota to take pressure off Jennings, this seemed like an opportunity for the 29-year-old receiver to thrive in the Vikings' offense. Instead, the team's front office is likely wondering if that salary cap space could have been allocated better elsewhere.

It doesn't help Jennings that the Vikings' quarterback position is unstable and inconsistent, even after trading J.J. McCarthy away on Monday. Besides, players with Jennings's level of experience and talent should still be able to contribute despite less-than-ideal situations.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell needs to find a way to get Jauan Jennings's production back on track. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jennings has run 47 routes for the Vikings through Week 3, according to Pro Football Focus, and has only been targeted by a pass three times. That measures out to a passer rating of 2.8 when passes are thrown his way during a game. For comparison, throwing the ball into the ground all day would net a passer rating of 39.6.

Minnesota is statistically one of the worst passing offenses, ranking last with 462 passing yards through three games. The Vikings are also last in passing first downs (19) this season, despite having such a talented trio of receivers available.

Unless Jennings can turn things around in a hurry, he is on pace for one of the most disappointing seasons in Vikings history. Thankfully, it is still early in the season, and the 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver has shown the ability to be a major part of an offense over his six-year NFL career.

Hopefully, he gets on track against the Dolphins, who are allowing 231 passing yards per game (20th) and 9.1 yards per completion (31st). If Jennings takes advantage of that and potentially plays a key role in a Week 4 win, it would not only keep the Vikings undefeated and on top of the NFC North; it would also be exactly what Purple and Gold fans need to see in Week 4.

Otherwise, his contract will continue to fill the Vikings with regret.

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