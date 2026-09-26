Jauan Jennings Needs to Be Vikings' X-Factor vs. the Buccaneers (and Here's How That Happens)

The Minnesota Vikings' offense hasn't been able to reach its potential through the first two weeks of the NFL season. A major issue is the lack of production in passing, where the team is dead last in passing yards (294) and 31st in passing first downs.

Superstar Justin Jefferson has been solid through two games. He has caught 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns, as well as a two-point conversion. However, he could use some help from one of the other pass catchers.

Jordan Addison hasn't been a factor at all this season. Through two games, he has two catches for 21 yards on seven targets. Usually, he would be the man to look to take pressure off Jefferson, but that player may have to be Jauan Jennings in Week 3.

Week 3 is time for Jauan Jennings to show Minnesota Vikings fans why the team signed him this season

Jennings missed the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Bears for personal reasons, but couldn't get anything going in the season opener. He has yet to make his first catch in a purple and gold jersey, but that could change on Sunday.

Sending Jennings on underneath routes while Jefferson and Addison run deeper routes to stretch the defense is a great way to get the 29-year-old wide receiver involved. Having him get hot early would help Kyler Murray in his return to the starting lineup after suffering a concussion against the Packers in Week 1.

Minnesota will need to be able to move the ball through the air since there are some serious questions about the run game. Starting running back Aaron Jones is hoping to play through a knee injury after being a full participant in Friday's practice. Backup Jordan Mason is on injured reserve after having thumb surgery. Third-string running back DeeJay Dallas is dealing with a toe injury. And RB4 Demond Claiborne has yet to have a rushing attempt in the NFL.

There is a lot of pressure on the Vikings to find a way to move the chains against the Buccaneers this weekend, and it will come down to Murray's ability to connect with open receivers. For that, head coach Kevin O'Connell would be smart to draw up plays to get the ball in the hands of experienced offensive weapons.

Jennings has a history of being a red zone threat from his days with the 49ers and would be great in that role for Minnesota. Last season, ten percent of his catches resulted in a touchdown for San Francisco, and it would be silly for the Vikings not to take advantage of a player with that skill set.

Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a great opportunity for the Vikings to finally get Jennings involved in the offense and keep the team's winning ways going. And a road win against a conference opponent is a great time to make it happen.

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