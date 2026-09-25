Jerome Ford Has a Real Chance to Be Promoted From Vikings' Practice Squad in Week 3

The Vikings are in a bad place at the running back position heading into the Week 3 action.

Second-string running back Jordan Mason is on injured reserve after thumb surgery, which caused Aaron Jones to handle the bulk of the work in Week 2. Jones is on the injury report with a knee injury heading into this weekend's game, as he didn't practice Wednesday and was a limited participant Thursday. Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Friday that Jones will be active to face the Buccaneers on Sunday (h/t The Athletic's Alec Lewis); however, it's hard to determine if he'll be 100%.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell says RB Aaron Jones is ACTIVE for Sunday against the Bucs. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) September 25, 2026

That said, the Vikings might need a hand this weekend. Fortunately, Jerome Ford is on the practice squad and has the experience to contribute as Minnesota aims to improve to 3-0.

With Jones's workload in question for Week 3 and Mason on IR, the Vikings could lean on backups DeeJay Dallas and Demond Claiborne to carry the load. Sadly, Dallas is also on the injury report with a toe injury that made him a limited participant in practice.

The door is open for Ford to make his Vikings debut, to say the least.

Vikings should elevate Jerome Ford as RB injuries pile up in Week 3

If Jones can't play, elevating Ford seems like a no-brainer. He was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and has 57 games (18 starts) of experience. Fans may remember him from the 2023 season when he carried the ball 204 times for 813 yards and four touchdowns while adding 44 catches for 319 yards and five more scores.

Ford may not have spent as much time with the coaching staff after joining the practice squad last week, but he has a distinct experience advantage over Claiborne that would make him valuable. The Vikings could get some special teams work out of him as well if they elevate him. He played 217 special teams snaps with the Browns, returning 58 kicks for 1,405 yards.

Ford also plays better in outdoor environments like Ford Field, where he averages 4.5 yards per carry and 25.2 yards per kick return, compared to dome (3.2 and 21.5) and retractable roof stadiums (3.5 and 16.4).

Nowhere else to turn

Minnesota is running out of options at running back.

While general manager Nolan Teasley figures out a long-term answer at running back, O'Connell will need to work with who he has on the active roster and practice squad. Signing a free agent or trading for a rusher could make sense, but requiring that player to be ready for the game against the Buccaneers on Sunday would be a lofty expectation for anyone.

At this point, promoting Ford to the 53-man roster for Week 3 would be an insurance policy if Jones faces a setback or needs a proven backup to give him a rest. Ford gives the Vikings an experienced player to lean on in a game that would mean a lot for Minnesota's chances of staying atop the NFC North.

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