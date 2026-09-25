Analyzing the Vikings' Starting RB Options If Aaron Jones Can't Suit Up in Week 3

The Vikings' running back situation is entering nightmare territory after a troubling mid-week injury report.

With Jordan Mason already out on short-term injured reserve, Aaron Jones Sr. is now apparently dealing with a knee injury and was kept out of Wednesday's practice. The duo that entered the season as 1A and 1B on the depth chart may now be listed as 'OUT' for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

How will the Vikings navigate the possibility of life without their top two backs this week? Keep reading as I break down their potential starting options for the Week 3 action.

What Vikings' Week 3 RB room could look like amid Aaron Jones injury concerns

Week 3 will mark the return of Kyler Murray, but he may be without either RB from his last start. If Jones can't go, Minnesota will have a stable of four other backs to pick from to fill the void.

While the options are numerous, their validity is much less apparent, and the Vikings may rely on two or three of them to fill Jones' shoes.

DeeJay Dallas

DeeJay Dallas, the veteran addition from earlier this month, has already earned the trust of the coaching staff, earning praise from head coach Kevin O'Connell before Week 2 (h/t Vikings), who didn't take long to confess that Dallas would "probably see an even more increased role" when Mason hit the IR.

Kevin O'Connell on what he's seen of @DallasDeejay so far pic.twitter.com/ijtX3Qopxk — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 16, 2026

Despite being on the roster for just a few weeks, Dallas represents the clearest choice to earn significant snaps. He's reliable in pass protection and has familiarity with Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley from their days together in Seattle. Reliable doesn't necessarily mean productive, though, as Dallas has just 22 rushes over the past three seasons and hasn't rushed for a touchdown since 2021.

He also popped up on the injury report with a toe issue, although O'Connell seemed to indicate it wouldn't affect Dallas's availability for Sunday.

Demond Claiborne

The only other back on the 53-man roster is rookie Demond Claiborne, who got his first touch of the season in the win over Chicago.

The sixth-round pick brings track speed to the Vikings, but struggles with many of the other things that make running backs successful in the league. His blocking leaves a lot to be desired, and he coughed the ball up a whopping seven times during his final season at Wake Forest. Claiborne has game-wrecking ability—for both teams—and it's clear that the team doesn't trust the rookie to handle a huge workload just yet after averaging just 2.6 yards per carry in the preseason.

O'Connell spoke about the various options behind Jones on Wednesday, and expressed confidence they could find a combination that will work.

"We feel good about DeeJay, and getting Demond continued work as part of his plan. Just getting him as comfortable as possible for all the different aspects of it," O'Connell said (h/t Sports Illustrated's Jason Harmon). "And then obviously we now have two players on our practice squad, and we can use an elevation if we need to."

Kevin O’Connell discusses the RB room with Jordan Mason on IR and Aaron Jones missing practice today. pic.twitter.com/yjWCMps9UG — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) September 23, 2026

Practice squad options

The two players on the practice squad, Jerome Ford and Jaret Patterson, have only been with the team for a week and certainly wouldn't be in line for a huge role. Edge rusher Kyle Van Noy will be one elevation on Sunday, leaving one of these two backs as the other.

And, based on O'Connell's comments, Dallas and Claiborne will be the first off the bench if needed.

What to expect in Week 3?

Assuming Jones needs to sit for a week, the most likely scenario then is that Dallas and Claiborne share the duties with a near-even split, and then a smattering of Ford or Patterson rounds out the game.

Murray could theoretically take some of the rushing game into his own hands, but after a brutal concussion, it's fair to question how willing a runner he'll be right away in his first game back. Tampa Bay boasts the fourth-ranked rush defense so far in 2026, and Jones's potential absence could prove problematic.

In other words, Week 3 is shaping up to be a great time for a vintage Justin Jefferson takeover.

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