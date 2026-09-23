Vikings Can't Be a One-RB Show: Breaking Down How the Backfield Should Be Split in Week 3

UPDATE: According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert on

The Minnesota Vikings relied heavily on veteran running back Aaron Jones during their Week 2 victory over the Chicago Bears. That was a big difference from how the team approached the position against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

In the season opener, Jordan Mason led the way with 15 rushing attempts on 29 offensive snaps, while Aaron Jones had 12 rushing attempts on 30 snaps. Lastly, DeeJay Dallas had six offensive snaps, but Mason and Jones were the only two halfbacks to carry the football.

Against the Chicago Bears last Sunday, Jones played 42 offensive snaps and ran the ball 23 times. With Mason on injured reserve with a thumb injury, Dallas was his only relief, getting two carries on eight snaps.

That said, it can't be the same script for Week 3, as Jones needs additional help in the backfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that Jones isn't practicing as he deals with a knee injury, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

However, O'Connell added that the veteran running back "feels good," and they'll keep giving him round-the-clock treatment to see if "we can pick up his workload as the week goes on," per Seifert.

Vikings must find a way to give Aaron Jones more support in the backfield

There was a scary moment against the Bears in the fourth quarter when Jones took a huge shot from Chicago defensive back Tyrique Stevenson that knocked his helmet off and left a mark on his face. If that play had sidelined him for the game or future games, the Vikings would have been in serious trouble.

Minnesota needs to trust Dallas to play at least 10 snaps against Tampa Bay and could use some help from speedy rookie Demond Claiborne, who got two offensive snaps against Chicago. Those two backs might not offer the same experience as Jones or Mason have for the Vikings over the last couple of years, but the Purple and Gold can't allow Jones to shoulder so much of the work on game day.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will need to be smart when using Dallas or Claiborne in situations where Jones either needs a rest or could use a change of pace. If Jones has to play over 40 offensive snaps again, the Vikings will be rolling the dice on a nine-year veteran who is 31 years old with an extensive injury history.

If the Vikings play 60 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay on Sunday, here is what an ideal snap and carry count might look like:

Aaron Jones: 30 snaps, 15 carries

30 snaps, 15 carries Dee Jay Dallas: 20 snaps, 8 carries

20 snaps, 8 carries Demond Claiborne: 10 snaps, 4 carries

Of course, the flow of the game will dictate when Jones gets a break and which backup would be best used in that situation, but Jones' Pro Football Focus grade of 66.4 means he needs to be on the field for a majority of snaps. Dallas and Claiborne have not played enough snaps to earn a PFF grade yet to compare against the starter.

While it might seem great to have Jones on the field as much as possible since he is the Vikings' best option, wearing him down and increasing his risk of injury isn't wise. It is time for Minnesota to trust their other running backs on the roster to keep him healthy and contribute while Mason recovers from his injury.

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