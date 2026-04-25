Trading Jonathan Greenard Was a Salary Cap Decision, Vikings' GM Says

The Vikings didn't necessarily want to trade Jonathan Greenard, who has been a huge part of their defense and their locker room over the two years since they signed him to a free agent deal in March of 2024. But they also didn't feel like they were in a place, from a salary cap standpoint, where they could grant the Pro Bowl pass rusher's request for a raise on his contract.

It was early March this year when news first emerged that Greenard was dissatisfied with his deal, which had two years remaining, and that the Vikings were open to trading him. Nothing happened for nearly two months after that, as Minnesota explored all of its options. But the draft arriving this weekend created a deadline to find a resolution. And on Friday night, it became official: The Vikings traded Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of third-round picks. As part of the trade, Greenard agreed to a new four-year, $100 million contract with Philly.

Speaking about the move after the conclusion of the draft's third round, Vikings acting general manager Rob Brzezinski called it "a very difficult decision for our organization" and made it fairly clear that the move was almost entirely driven by financial reasons. He even delivered a pretty honest acknowledgement that it's not a move that improves the Vikings' roster for 2026, but said it was one they felt they had to make anyways.

"I know how much he means to KO and the locker room," Brzezinski said of Greenard. "He's a leader, he's a captain, he's an impact player. It's something that we understand is not making the Minnesota Vikings a better team today, but there's a lot of factors involved, particularly the economics.

"We were able to reach a resolution that we thought made sense for the Vikings. We're gonna miss him. We love him. It's part of this business. Happy he was able to get himself a new contract. It's not something we're jumping around excitedly about, but we do feel like we did the best thing for the organization moving forward."

Vikings interim general manager Rob Brzezinski | Minnesota Vikings

A little over two years ago, Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings. The way he played in the 2024 season immediately made that contract look like a bargain for Minnesota. Even after a 2025 campaign where Greenard struggled to turn pressures into sacks at the same rate and then was shut down early due to a shoulder injury, he and his representation decided this offseason that he wanted to be paid at a level closer to his perceived market value.

The Vikings entered the offseason needing to clear significant money off their books just to be compliant with the salary cap, so giving a major raise to a player with two years left on his contract wasn't something they were looking to do. Under previous GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, they spent a lot of money on veteran contracts in recent years in an effort to make up for some misses in the draft. As Brzezinski explained, that approach wasn't sustainable.

"I would just start by saying that we want to make it perfectly clear that this has nothing to do with us or the Wilfs not wanting to spend money or cutting back in any way, pulling back the reins on our spending," Brzezinski said. "We have just spent so much money the last several years that it's not sustainable for us to move forward. Our salary cap situation has been very, very challenging. Jonathan had two years left on his contract, and that's not an easy situation to navigate either. No decision is made in a vacuum."

"We have a pie, a salary cap pie," he added. "We wanna keep all our players. And we want all our players to be happy. But we have to allocate our resources the best that we see fit. And like I said, we've spent a lot of money the last few years, and the spending, from a salary cap standpoint, is not sustainable. Regardless of what people say, the salary cap is real. You might not be paying the bill the very day that you're writing the check, but it comes due.

"We can understand how people are wondering how we could let a player and a person as phenomenal as JG leave our building, but again, there's a lot of factors involved in those decisions."

Brzezinski clearly knows there will be people out there who question this move. He also knows people may question the return the Vikings received, which was the No. 98 pick in this year's draft — a pick they used on Miami safety Jakobe Thomas — and another third-round pick in 2027. Fans may have been hoping for a second-round pick or more, but the Vikings took the offer that was on the table.

"The value ends up being what the market will pay," Brzezinski said. "Obviously, JG is a great player, and I'm sure people have a lot of opinions as far as what the appropriate value should be for him. All I can say is, considering everything, we thought it was in the best interest of all parties. Again, people can judge whether or not it was fair or reasonable for a player of that caliber, and we understand that. But it's what the market would pay."

Given all of the factors involved, the Vikings felt this was the best decision for their organization and for Greenard, who was rewarded with a new contract by the Eagles. They freed up around $12 million in cap space this year and around $22 million next year, got a couple top-100 picks back in the trade, and also cleared the runway for third-year pass rusher Dallas Turner to continue his ascent as a full-time starter in their defense.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he spoke to Greenard on the phone on Friday when the trade was finalized and wishes him nothing but the best.

"So much respect for JG, what he brought over these last two years, his presence in our building and his impact on some of our young players," O'Connell said. "JG is incredibly grateful for our organization and our ownership. Understanding some of the contractual things that was gonna take place with his new team, knowing what fit for us currently and ultimately what was best for JG, we wanted to respect that and get some value back for the player. Wish him nothing but the best and he'll always be a player I think so fondly of for what he's contributed to our team and our locker room."