Jonathan Greenard Bids Farewell to Minnesota: 'Business is Business'

A day after he was officially traded to the Eagles, Jonathan Greenard bid farewell to the Vikings with a post on social media on Saturday.

"Minnesota, I thank y'all for believing and taking a chance on me," he wrote. "I thank Kwesi (Adofo-Mensah) for allowing me to continue to live out my childhood dream. The bonds that I’ve made in that building will never be broken. Being coached by KO and Flo were one of the best experiences since being in the league. I appreciate and respect the hell outta that organization. Business is business so it’s always love this way. I gave everything I had in the tank for yall MN. Love. 58."

Minnesota,



I thank yall for believing and taking a chance on me. I thank Kwesi for allowing me to continue to live out my childhood dream. The bonds that I’ve made in that building will never be broken. Being coached by KO and Flo were one of the best experiences since being… pic.twitter.com/xUTBeRNlIc — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) April 25, 2026

The "business is business" line reflects the reality of this trade, which Vikings acting general manager Rob Brzezinski explained late on Friday night: This was an economic decision from both parties.

The Vikings didn't necessarily want to trade Greenard, but when he asked for a raise despite having two years left on his contract, they became open to the idea. The reasoning had to do with their salary cap situation and all of the spending they've done in recent years.

Greenard, by all accounts, greatly enjoyed his time in Minnesota, playing for Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores on a team that won 14 games in 2024. He emerged as a widely-respected leadership voice in the locker room and was a team captain last season. But from a pure business perspective, he and his representation felt he was underpaid, relative to his market value, two years into a four-year deal.

It's hard to blame Greenard for that assessment. When players don't live up to their contract, teams can waive them or request they take a pay cut. So when players exceed a contract, they have the right to seek more money.

Signing Greenard to a four-year, $76 million deal two years ago will go down as one of the better moves of Adofo-Mensah's largely underwhelming four-year tenure as the Vikings' GM. That entire free agent class — which also included Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, Sam Darnold, and Aaron Jones — was outstanding.

Greenard got his wishes in being traded to the Eagles, who signed him to a new four-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. From his perspective, it doesn't hurt that he landed with a Super Bowl contender, either. The Vikings, meanwhile, got some value back for Greenard (two third-round picks) while clearing cap space and freeing up a full-time starting role for Dallas Turner.

There's clearly no ill will on either side.

The Vikings won't face the Eagles in the regular season until 2027 at the earliest.