The 2026 Vikings offense may have finally taken its first stride toward success in a promising performance against the Packers on Sunday, but Monday brought news that could delay our chance to see the unit at its full potential.

Jordan Addison was questionable heading into Sunday’s game with a thumb injury and was ultimately sidelined after testing the injury pregame. On Monday, head coach Kevin O’Connell shared that Addison will miss time after having the thumb surgically repaired.

Jordan Addison is likely a short-term IR candidate after aggravating a thumb injury



Kevin O'Connell: “Just on Jordan Addison, tried to see if we could get him all the way to game day and see if we could possibly have him yesterday. But he did sustain a thumb injury, actually a… pic.twitter.com/emDjOFc7dn — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) November 16, 2026

While the news is certainly less than ideal with a matchup against the top-seeded 49ers approaching this week, three Vikings in particular will have a chance to prove themselves through the adversity.

1. Justin Jefferson, WR

Justin Jefferson is fresh off a season-high nine receptions without his main sidekick against the Packers, proving he can still take over games on his own when needed. Now, with Addison out for the next few weeks, Jefferson’s situation gets a bit complicated.

The Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson connection is so back



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VKdh3yVImv — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

It's safe to assume Jefferson will continue to get looks, especially now that his old friend Kirk Cousins is back under center, but Addison’s absence will allow defenses to focus more on number eighteen. I expect to see more double and even triple coverage against one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

The good news? We’ve seen Jefferson make plenty of spectacular catches in tight coverage before. He’ll certainly get more chances in the coming weeks.

2. Kirk Cousins, QB

One thought kept running through my mind after Sunday’s game in Green Bay: “Imagine what Cousins will be able to do once Addison is back!” Well, looks like we’ll have to wait a while longer to see what that looks like. The good news is Cousins seemed ready to rock in his return to the Vikings, even without one of his best weapons.

Cousins was decisive, finding eight different pass catchers during his first game back in purple on Sunday. Most impressively, Jefferson was the only one Cousins had played with before this week. After only a couple of practices, Cousins proved he’s willing to get the ball to his new teammates, which may be good news for one young receiver in particular.

3. Myles Price, WR

Was Sunday the breakout performance for Myles Price?

The second-year undrafted free agent has already proven his value as a kick and punt returner, but his performance this past weekend on offense was certainly eye-opening. With both Addison and Jauan Jennings sidelined, Price saw a career high in receptions (four), receiving yards (49), and his first NFL receiving TD.

Kirk Cousins with a dot to Myles Price for the TD! pic.twitter.com/LDWKjEjR9V — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 15, 2026

While these stats aren’t exactly jaw-dropping, it's clear Price’s speed and versatility could benefit the Vikings' offense. While Jennings will likely take the WR2 spot upon his return, I’d expect Price to get more looks with Addison recovering. If he continues to impress, he may prove to be another useful offensive weapon even after Addison's return.

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