3 Vikings Studs & 2 Duds in Sunday's Dominant Win vs. Packers: Minnesota's Offense is Waking Up

The Vikings desperately needed to regroup after an embarrassing loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football. This week would be another challenge for the Purple and Gold: a road trip to play the Packers.

Week 10 felt different. The Vikings looked competent offensively, and the defense did its best to contain the explosive Packers offense. Minnesota looked like the team many fans hoped they would be this season, earning a 30-10 win over their division rival.

Some players were studs in this game, doing a lot to help win the contest. Others struggled to contribute in a positive way, earning a "dud" title for the game against the Packers.

Let's take a look at five notable Minnesota players from Week 10's win against Green Bay.

Stud: Kirk Cousins, quarterback

Welcome back to Minnesota, Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback didn't have crazy numbers for the Vikings on Sunday, but he completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

In their first game with Kirk Cousins, the #Vikings already have their second-highest point total of the season. pic.twitter.com/KLNGNrD5wo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2026

The offense converted half of their third downs after not converting a single one last week against Buffalo. Minnesota's 11 passing first downs helped to win the time of possession and control the pace of the game.

Dud: Max Bredeson, fullback

The Vikings have been playing fullback Max Bredeson a lot less since the start of the season, instead looking to tight end Ben Yurosek as an active blocker. Bredeson was once again used lightly in Week 10, even with Minnesota running the ball on half of their 62 offensive plays.

Bredeson was targeted with one pass, but was unable to haul it in. Minnesota might be struggling to find a role for the rookie blocker if he continues to struggle to be effective when given opportunities to make an impact.

Stud: Jakobe Thomas, safety

Patience has paid off handsomely for rookie safety Jakobe Thomas. After being inactive all season, the third-round pick finally got an opportunity to take the field against Green Bay and made an impact in his small role.

Thomas was credited with two tackles against the Packers, but the most celebrated contribution was a forced fumble on a kick return from J. Michael Sturdivant early in the fourth quarter that was recovered by fellow rookie Jake Golday.

Even the @Vikings' special teams is forcing turnovers!



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/F8HXXTeFb4 — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

It's great seeing the young guys making plays.

Dud: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle

The Vikings' offensive line has struggled this season, and not even starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw is immune to mistakes. Heading into this game, he has been credited with allowing nine quarterback pressures and six sacks while being flagged for three penalties.

Honestly, almost any Minnesota offensive lineman could have been included here due to some protection issues that led to Cousins being sacked three times for a loss of 24 yards. Thankfully, those plays didn't hurt the Vikings too much, but the status quo won't be good enough if the Vikings want to win a Super Bowl.

Stud: Myles Price, wide receiver

Wide receivers Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings were out for this game. Justin Jefferson played well, leading all pass catchers by grabbing nine of 13 targets for 74 yards. However, the team still needed someone to step up.

COUSINS TO MYLES PRICE FOR A TD ON 3RD AND 23



MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/jSQvCluTla — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Myles Price made the most of his opportunity, catching all four passes thrown his way for 49 yards and a touchdown. With Cousins at the helm, it will be interesting to see if chemistry continues to develop with Price as the season goes on.

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