Potential Hollywood Brown Flyer Leaves Vikings With Nothing to Lose (And Everything to Gain)

Kirk Cousins's return will elevate the Vikings' passing game, but there's only so much the veteran quarterback can do. With Jordan Addison banged up, Jauan Jennings ruled out for Week 10 and Justin Jefferson needing more help, adding wide receiver depth when possible isn't a bad idea.

Interestingly, an opportunity to add reinforcements may have fallen in the Vikings' lap.

On Friday, the Eagles released veteran wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. He played only four games for the NFC East team before being let go.

We have waived WR Marquise Brown and T Fred Johnson. pic.twitter.com/S4ieutMSfU — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 13, 2026

Brown wasn't used much in Philly. He played a total of 120 offensive snaps in four games for the Eagles, catching five of eight targets for 63 yards and running the ball twice for 12 yards. Considering that he had over 1,000 receiving yards in 2021 with the Ravens, it is surprising to see his contributions to a team fall so far.

Now that he is a free agent, he is free to sign with any team. While Minnesota doesn't make a lot of sense at first for the 29-year-old receiver, he might be exactly what the Vikings need to spark their passing offense.

Vikings should seriously look at signing veteran WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

There is little debate that the Vikings have one of the most anemic offenses in the NFL. As of Sunday morning, they are currently 31st in yards per game (266.8), 31st in passing yards per game (160.8), 27th in points per game (18.3), and 26th in yards per target (6.4).

Brown has been known for his ability to stretch the field and open up plays for underneath players. Now that Minnesota traded for Cousins, this could be an opportunity to add a deep threat to take pressure off Jefferson and Addison.

Brown would also have a friendly face upon joining the Vikings' locker room: now-backup QB Kyler Murray. The duo was on the 2022-23 Cardinals together, connecting for 62 receptions, 699 receiving yards and three touchdowns across the 13 games they shared the field during that stretch.

Kyler Murray isn't the Vikings' starting QB anymore, but still having him around could help Hollywood Brown feel more at home in Minnesota. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Since entering the league in 2019, Brown has averaged 11.7 yards per reception and 7.0 yards per target. Even while underused in Philadelphia, he turned all five receptions into first downs for the Eagles.

That is significant because the Vikings are dead last in the NFL with 14.8 first downs per game. That number is even worse over the last three games, when Minnesota averaged just 13.7 first downs per game.

Help is sorely needed

Jennings has struggled to make an impact for the Vikings after signing as a free agent this offseason, catching six passes for 54 yards this season. Odell Beckham Jr. has played only two offensive snaps since coming to the team and has not been targeted once.

Unless one of those players steps up to become a contributor soon, the Vikings would be silly not to take a hard look at Brown to see if he would be a good fit for Minnesota. If he ends up being a valuable offensive piece, that would be a huge help to a 6-2 team in the most competitive division in the NFL.

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