Justin Jefferson, Nolan Teasley Weigh In on Vikings' QB Competition

The Vikings are set to hold mandatory minicamp later this week. It will be the second to last set of scheduled offseason activities the players and team have before training camp opens up at TCO Performance Center in late July. It will also be the second-to-last set of days for Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy to make an impression on the Vikings' coaching staff.

While the talk of a true competition for the starting QB job appears to be fading, the interest in the most important role on the team certainly hasn't diminished. As the team gears up for another set of practices, superstar receiver Justin Jefferson and newly hired general manager Nolan Teasley talked about the team's quarterback room.

During his introductory press conference last week, Teasley briefly commented on the QB room, saying, "I think the goal from the outset of the offseason was to build a deep and competitive quarterback room, and I think that was executed."

It wasn't much of an insight into his thoughts on either McCarthy or Murray. On Monday, Teasley joined Paul Allen's radio show on KFAN and called the QB room "deep and competitive."

"I think it's deep. It's competitive," said Teasley. "There's a lot of talent in there. There's football experience. There's upside. And that applies to everybody because of the developers we have at that position. So, iron sharpens iron. May the best man win. They're going to compete hard. They're going to be developed to a really high level because of coach (Kevin) O'Connell and the offensive football staff."

Early on Monday, Jefferson joined Allen and had plenty of praise for Murray.

"I would say he understands the game," said Jefferson. "He understands the defenses. He understands just how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where its got to go without making it difficult for us. So, he understands the game a lot more because he's been in the game for a couple years now. So, he throws the ball before you even get out of the break."

Murray has impressed throughout OTAs with his throwing ability and his understanding of the Vikings' offense. That's not to say McCarthy hasn't put in good reps, but Murray's ability has stood out to the point that, according to our very own Will Ragatz., it's "hard to imagine McCarthy having a realistic chance to win this competition."

Jefferson added that Murray is a "smart guy" and a "competitor," but even despite the early signs that Murray will win the job, he's looking forward to the competition.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how good [Murray] does in training camp," continued Jefferson. "I'm looking forward to J.J. (McCarthy) and seeing his improvements, seeing the different things he has picked up over the offseason. But I'm excited for the competition. I'm excited for that to go on in training camp and see the different plays that they make."