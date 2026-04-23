Live Updates: Tracking Vikings Buzz During Round 1 of the NFL Draft

The wait is officially over, and the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft will be broadcast at 7 p.m. CT from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Here are the latest rumors, news, buzz, and updates surrounding the Vikings, as they currently hold the No. 18 pick.

6:08 p.m. — Alec Lewis's final thoughts before the draft

Lewis, one of the most reputable local Vikings insiders, continues to mention Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a possibility for Minnesota at 18. But he says the options are as "wide open" as he can remember, and trading back is "definitely in play."

Final Vikings thought before showtime: As wide open as I can remember since I arrived in 2022. Has to do with needs, interim GM/coach influence. Defense could use top-end talent, especially at DT. Pass-catcher like Sadiq would add unique dimension. Trade back definitely in play. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 23, 2026

4:30 p.m. — Ragatz's views on the Vikings' options

Just hours away from the draft, Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz thinks there are two likely options for the Vikings on Thursday night:

"Take one of the two Oregon guys at 18," or "Trade down into the 20s, where the value aligns better with some of their other possible targets (Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, DTs, CBs, etc.)."

Kinda feeling like the two most likely Vikings options tonight are:



A) Take one of the two Oregon guys at 18



B) Trade down into the 20s, where the value aligns better with some of their other possible targets (EMW, DTs, CBs, etc) — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) April 23, 2026

1:15 p.m. — Cowherd (sort of) links the Vikings with Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowher certainly caused a bit of stir on Thursday with his Ty Simpson/Vikings take. If you only read the text of the social post from his show, you would think he was implying the Vikings could take the Alabama quarterback at No. 18.

But after listening to the clip, it's clear he's just using the Vikings as an example of a team that can build everything else properly but can't compete because of lackluster QB play. Cowherd isn't proposing the Vikings are going to shock the world (like the Falcons did in 2024) and take a quarterback in the first round out of nowhere. At least that's what it seems like, he's had worse takes this week.

"Will Ty Simpson get drafted in the 1st round? My take would be yes, and here's why: The Minnesota Vikings"@colincowherd explains why the Vikings' QB issues are EXACTLY why Simpson will be a 1st round pick pic.twitter.com/d7ap6U0OXg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 23, 2026

Dillon Thieneman remains a popular prediction at No. 18

The mock drafts and buzz from analysts have connected Minnesota to Thieneman, who's a safety from Oregon, throughout the entire pre-draft process. The latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook support that claim, as he's currently the favorite to be selected at pick No. 18 with +200 odds. Betting odds for the NFL Draft are often all over the place, but with that number, he has a 33.3% implied probability of being the 18th overall pick. For those who don't follow NFL Draft betting markets, that's an abnormally high percentage for a pick in the second-half of the first round.

I think I've seen as many mocks with Dillon Thieneman going #18 as I have with Fernando Mendoza going #1 — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) April 23, 2026

Tennessee CB Colton Hood in final mock from Daniel Jeremiah

Jeremiah released his final mock draft on Wednesday night, and he went against the grain with Hood as the Vikings' choice at No. 18.

Final Mock Drafthttps://t.co/s9PKwUemt0 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 23, 2026

"Minnesota adds a talented prospect to Brian Flores’ secondary. Hood is one of the most consistent players in the draft class," he wrote.

ESPN lists Hood as the 31st-best prospect in the class. He's a former four-star high school prospect who began his career at Auburn before transferring to Colorado and then to Tennessee for his final season of college football. The NFL team that opts to draft him will be his fourth different football team in four years.

At 6-foot, 193 pounds, he has all the prototypical traits for a NFL cornerback. Minnesota hasn't selected a cornerback in the first round since Jeff Gladney in 2020, Mike Hughes in 2018 and Trae Waynes in 2015.

Popular options other than Thieneman

The third-best safety in the draft after Caleb Down and Thieneman is widely considered to be Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Many sources believe he could be the Vikings' choice at No. 18, and the betting odds back that up, as he's the second betting favorite at pick No. 18 with +550 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

ESPN's Matt Miller released his final mock draft on Wednesday, and he listed San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson as a potential option for the Vikings if all the safeties are off the board. Ultimately, it seems like one of the most wide-open drafts in recent memory, and the Vikings have plenty of options with a new-look front office.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.