Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Vikings rookie, two others in 2024
The driver accused of being intoxicated and causing the triple-fatal crash that killed Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson in 2024, has pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol.
According to Prince George's County Attorney Tara Jackson, 25-year-old Cori Clingman pleaded guilty on Friday. She was behind the wheel when, according to the charges, she attempted to change lanes "while driving at a high rate of speed" around 3 a.m. on July 6 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, striking the Dodge Charger containing Jackson, 24-year-old Anthony Lytton, and 23-year-old Isaiah Hazel.
Jackson, Lytton, and Hazel were high school classmates who all went on to play college football, with Jackson starring at Alabama and Oregon before being drafted by the Vikings in 2024.
"Clingman and the victims, who were all friends traveling from the same location, were both driving at high speeds in separate vehicles on MD-4 also known as Pennsylvania Avenue," Jackson said in a press release. "The investigation revealed that Clingman’s reckless driving caused the incident that led to the crash, killing all three young men inside the other car."
Clingman has been ordered to home detention until her sentencing on Feb. 4, 2026. She faces up to five years in prison for each count. Jackson says the state will recommend a 15-year sentence, staying all but three years. It'll be up to the judge to accept the recommendation in February.
“While today’s plea brings a measure of accountability, I know that it cannot ease the heartbreak or bring back Khyree, Isaiah, and Anthony, whose lives were lost in this devastating crash," Jackson said. “I hope that this case serves as a reminder of how quickly lives can change and brings greater awareness to our community about the dangers of reckless and impaired driving."
Jackson was the 108th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.