Every Player the Vikings Would Realistically Draft at No. 18 Overall

The days are ticking down until the 2026 NFL draft. The first round on April 23 is now just a little over two weeks away. At this point, maybe you've looked at dozens of mock drafts to get a sense of what the Vikings might do with the 18th overall pick. Maybe you know very little about the top players in this draft and are just starting to do some research. Either way, our goal with this article is to provide a basic guide to the names that are worth knowing as potential Vikings first-round selections.

Below, we're going to go through every position and list the players (if any) that we think are realistic possible selections for the Vikings at No. 18. If they wind up trading down, several new names might enter the mix. But if they stick at 18 and make the pick, we'll be quite surprised if it's not one of the 20 players listed below.

Quarterback: 0

The Vikings have a complete QB room with Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, and Carson Wentz. They aren't drafting Ty Simpson.

Running back: 1

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The only scenario in which the Vikings draft a running back at 18 is if Love somehow falls to them — and it's a stretch to call that a realistic possibility. It's too early for any other back in this class, including Love's teammate Jadarian Price.

Tight end: 1

Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It's not exactly a need for the Vikings, but Sadiq would be a very fun "best player available" pick with his remarkable athleticism as a pass-catcher and blocker. Plus, T.J. Hockenson only has one year left on his contract. Sadiq was the pick I made at 18 in my most recent mock. I'm very down for this idea.

Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Wide receiver: 4

Makai Lemon, USC

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Denzel Boston, Washington

I don't think it's very likely at all that the Vikings take a wide receiver with their first-round pick, but I'm simply not going to rule it out. With Jalen Nailor gone, Minnesota needs a new WR3. It's an important position, especially in Kevin O'Connell's offense, and there are some exciting prospects in this class. Also, the Vikings may not necessarily want to give Jordan Addison a huge second contract.

Ohio State's Carnell Tate is the only receiver I don't think has a real chance to be there at 18. Lemon and Cooper are smaller, well-rounded players with great route-running and hands. Tyson and Boston are bigger-bodied wideouts with all kinds of upside at the X spot.

Offensive line: 0

You never know, but I just don't see the Vikings taking an offensive lineman in the first round this year. They're set at tackle with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, the latter of whom remains an extension candidate heading into the final year of his deal. Unless they're way more concerned about Darrisaw's knee than they're letting on, a tackle pick wouldn't make much sense in a win-now year.

The same is true at guard, where the Vikings drafted Donovan Jackson in round one last year and gave Will Fries $44 million in guarantees. They might like Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling or Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane, but who are they playing over? And how are they going to develop without playing?

The only need the Vikings have on their offensive line is at center, and there are no first-round centers in this draft. The third round is the sweet spot to address that hole.

Edge rusher: 2

Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Keldric Faulk, Auburn

These aren't particularly likely but are still worth mentioning. Although the Vikings are pretty set at outside linebacker with Jonathan Greenard, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Dallas Turner (assuming Greenard isn't traded), Mesidor is coming off a huge 12.5-sack season and Faulk, at 276 pounds, is more defensive end than OLB. Faulk is like a super-charged version of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who the Vikings took in the fifth round last year.

Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive tackle: 4

Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Peter Woods, Clemson

Caleb Banks, Florida

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

The Vikings clearly have a need at defensive tackle after releasing Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. The question is whether 18 is too early to take any of these guys. McDonald is an elite run defender, which could have appeal to Minnesota. Hunter is also quite good in that area. Woods is more of a pass-rushing DT who wasn't as good last season as he was earlier in his college career. Banks has immense upside but would be risky at 18 because of some major injury questions with his broken foot.

Linebacker: 1

CJ Allen, Georgia

This is a long shot to keep an eye on from a BPA standpoint. The Vikings have Blake Cashman and re-signed Eric Wilson, so linebacker isn't a need. But there's a lot to like about Allen from a production and leadership standpoint. He stuffed the stat sheet as an All-American last season and draws strong reviews for his football IQ and character.

Safety: 3

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Even though there's been no announcement yet from Harrison Smith, this is the position that gets mocked to the Vikings at 18 far more than any other. Specifically, the Vikings take Thieneman in mock after mock after mock after mock from national analysts. It might end up being a perfect fit, but I'm not convinced that it's anything close to a sure thing.

McNeil-Warren has an argument as a better prospect than Thieneman. At the very least, it's close. And we can't 100 percent rule out the possibility of Downs sliding further than expected on draft night.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

Cornerback: 4

Mansoor Delane, LSU

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Colton Hood, Tennessee

Corner was a popular pick for the Vikings in mock drafts early in the cycle before being overtaken by the Thieneman wave. It remains very much in play. If Delane falls, he'd be a potential home run. McCoy, even though he's coming off an injury, has a chance to be a star. Terrell can really cover but might fall due to his size and a slow 40 time that may have been impacted by a hamstring issue. Hood is worth including here, but 18 might be a tad early for him or Brandon Cisse or any of the other corners.