Greenard, Fries, Jacobs upgraded on Vikings-Packers Thursday injury report
After not practicing on Wednesday, Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard and right guard Will Fries were upgraded to limited participation on Thursday, which is big for their potential availability on Sunday in Green Bay. The same is true of Packers running back Josh Jacobs, who is hoping to play despite suffering a minor knee injury last week against the Giants.
Greenard getting in a limited session in the Vikings' second practice of the week puts him on track to potentially return from a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury. That would be huge for Minnesota's defense, which needs to find a way to put pressure on Packers quarterback Jordan Love this weekend. Even with a missed game, Greenard's 36 pressures are still 11 more than the next-closest Vikings defender. He's also an excellent run defender from his edge position.
It feels like the Vikings' path to an upset victory over the Packers will have to include pressuring Love, because the difference in his numbers when he's kept clean versus when he's under pressure are massive. Greenard playing alongside Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, Jalen Redmond, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen would provide a big boost.
Here are the numbers on Love:
- Kept clean: 94.4 PFF grade, 82.2 completion %, 9.3 YPA, 15 TD, 1 INT
- Under pressure: 51.0 PFF grade, 38.2 completion %, 4.7 YPA, 0 TD, 2 INT
Fries is the Vikings' only starting offensive lineman who hasn't missed any time due to injury this season. If he's good to go against the Packers, it looks like Minnesota might have its entire OL healthy for the first time this year. A Thursday roster move suggests Ryan Kelly is likely to return on Sunday.
The only Vikings player who didn't participate in Thursday's practice is left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who hasn't practiced on Thursdays all season as part of his knee maintenance program.
Packers updates
Jacobs' status for this week is up in the air, but the Packers' star running back is pushing to play. He told reporters that much of his swelling is gone and he's focused on getting his range of motion back. He also said that if he doesn't play this week, he's definitely playing in the Packers' Thanksgiving game against the Lions next week. He appears to truly be day to day and could potentially be a game-time decision.
The Packers were once again without CB Nate Hobbs and LB Quay Walker on Thursday. They listed a whopping 11 players as limited participants. It'll be interesting to see how many of those receive a questionable designation in Friday's final report.