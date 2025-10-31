Tom Pelissero talks Vikings trade buzz and where Kirk Cousins fits in
Nothing is imminent on the Vikings' trade front, but NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero says Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is actively working the phones. But that's just business as usual, according to Pelissero.
"Kwesi's always working the phones. Always trying to figure out what the opportunities are, not just to acquire, but also to potentially trade and pad what you have for draft capital in 2026 and beyond, so I would fully anticipate that that's going to continue to happen. I don't get the sense that anything is down the road or inevitable," Pelissero told Vikings.com's Tatum Everett.
"There's a lot of other teams that are in the playoff mix right now that are targeting a receiver, targeting edge, targeting corner. Kwesi's kind of open in terms of there's a lot of different positions that you could use help. Now, the other thing that happens in the game before the trade deadline is, injuries can happen, and that can completely change the calculus here," Pelissero continued.
But he doesn't think Minnesota is on the verge of anything big, though injuries could change that.
"In terms of the big swing moves, I don't see them going out and making a massive type of acquisition. But if there's an edge that's available that makes sense, I could see them having interest in that market. If there's a quarterback, a veteran, and I'm not talking about the guy in Atlanta," Pelissero said.
"Right now, I don't believe that they're going to go out and get Kirk Cousins and try to have him ride back in, even though I believe that he'd be very open to coming back, even as the No. 2. I don't get that sense. But listen, you've got a very young room right now with J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer, and then they just signed John Wolford to come in on the practice squad. Somebody else who's played, just to give J.J.McCarthy another hand and somebody who's had experience, much like Carson Wentz was. I could see them being open to that. But again, at this point, I would not say anything is down the road. I just know that Kwesi's definitely, I would say top five in the league in terms of, talking to other GMs and you hear, 'Well, Minnesota called.' That's his mentality."
The trade deadline arrives on Tuesday, Nov. 4.