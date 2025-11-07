Two Vikings starters ruled questionable on final injury report vs. Ravens
Two Vikings starters — running back Aaron Jones and safety Theo Jackson — have been ruled as questionable on Friday's final injury report ahead of this weekend's game against the Ravens. Tight end Josh Oliver and cornerback Jeff Okudah are out for a second straight week.
Jones is dealing with a shoulder injury. He landed hard on his left shoulder early in the third quarter of last Sunday's win over the Lions and did not return to the game. Jones was reportedly diagnosed with a mild AC joint sprain, and he's hoping to play through the injury this week. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, but the Vikings will want to see how he feels on Sunday morning before deciding whether or not he's going to play.
If Jones is good to go, he'll likely lead the Vikings' backfield for a second straight week. The ninth-year veteran had 98 yards on 11 touches before exiting last week's game, which was a big reason why Minnesota had success on offense in the first half. Jordan Mason had just three touches for two yards prior to Jones getting injured. If Jones can't play, Mason would lead the Vikings' backfield like he did when Jones was on IR from Week 3 to Week 7. Zavier Scott would then be in line for RB2 snaps.
Jackson is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocols after reporting symptoms on Monday morning. The fourth-year safety has 31 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery this season. Earlier this season, with Camryn Bynum gone and Harrison Smith recovering from a personal health matter, Jackson was an every-down player alongside Josh Metellus. Now that Smith has returned, Jackson's snaps have decreased in each of the last three games. With that said, he's still an important part of the Vikings' three-safety looks, which Brian Flores uses often.
If Jackson doesn't clear the protocols, third-year safety Jay Ward would be in line for snaps. Ward had a role on defense over the first three weeks of this season while Smith was ramping up.
We'll know the statuses of Jones and Jackson by 10:30 a.m. CT on Sunday, at the latest. That's when inactive lists for the game are revealed.
With Oliver and Okudah out, journeyman veterans Nick Vannett and Fabian Moreau are likely once again in line for meaningful roles on their respective side of the ball, assuming they're elevated from the practice squad on Saturday for the second week in a row.
The Ravens have not had a single injury to report all week. Every player on their 53-man roster practiced in full, and no one has a game designation.