Vikings list five DNPs on initial injury report ahead of Ravens game
The Vikings were without several key players during Wednesday's practice ahead of a tough contest with the Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium this Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones (shoulder/toe), safety Theo Jackson (concussion), and Josh Oliver (foot) were among five players who did not practice on Wednesday, though only four of those were due to injury.
Jones ran for 98 yards on 11 carries in Sunday's win over the Lions but left just a couple plays into the third quarter due to a shoulder injury, which has been reported to be a mild AC joint sprain. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team got "positive news" on Monday and that they were expecting the veteran running back to "ramp up his workload" throughout the week.
Jackson was put in the concussion protocol after reporting mild symptoms on Monday. When Harrison Smith was out earlier in the season, Jackson was an every-down player for the Vikings defense. Since Smith's return, Jackson's workload has lightened, but he remains one of the team's top three safeties. Jay Ward would be in line for potential snaps if Jackson is out this week. Smith also missed Wednesday's practice, but it was just a rest day for the 14th-year veteran.
Oliver continues to work his way back from a foot injury that limited him to just six total snaps in the team's Week 8 loss to the Chargers and forced him to miss the upset win over the Lions. Journeyman veteran Nick Vannett operated as the Vikings' No. 2 tight end against Detroit.
Elsewhere, cornerback Jeff Okudah missed Wednesday's session as he continues to work his way through the concussion protocol. He missed the Lions game, so Fabian Moreau served as the Vikings' No. 3 corner.
Four players — right guard Will Fries (calf), fullback C.J. Ham (hand), safety Josh Metellus (foot), and defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (shin) — were listed as limited participants on the team's Wednesday injury report.
Christian Darrisaw (knee) was listed on the injury report but was a full participant Wednesday. The star left tackle has been in and out of the lineup this season as he continues to fully recover from a knee injury that ended his season last October. After missing a majority of the Chargers game, Darrisaw played every snap of the Lions game, allowing just one pressure on 34 pass block snaps, according to PFF.
Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players available in full for their Wednesday practice, so they had a completely empty injury report. That's not something you see often, especially in Week 10. It's a stark difference for a Ravens team that at one point earlier this season had around half their starters listed on the injury report.
This will be Baltimore's first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium since a 24-16 Vikings win in 2017. The Ravens are coming off a mini-bye after beating the Dolphins 28-6 last Thursday night.