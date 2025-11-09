Vikings, Ravens unveil inactive players for Sunday's game
The Vikings and Ravens have announced inactive players ahead of Sunday's noon kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and both teams are coming in about as healthy as either one could've hoped in Week 10 of the regular season.
Vikings inactive players
- Theo Jackson, safety
- Corey Kiner, running back
- Chaz Chambliss, linebacker
- Walter Rouse, tackle
- Josh Oliver, tight end
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, defensive tackle
Jackson and Oliver are the most notable. Jackson is Minnesota's No. 3 safety behind Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus, while Oliver is Minnesota's No. 2 tight end and best blocking tight end.
Without Oliver, Ben Yurosek and Ben Sims could get playing time as the No. 2 tight end.
Without Jackson, who is in the concussion protocol, the Vikings will likely lean on Jay Ward as the third safety.
Running back Aaron Jones is active after entering Sunday with a questionable tag with shoulder and toe injuries. Cornerback Jeff Okudah is out once again as he remains in the concussion protocol.
Ravens inactive players
- Rasheen Ali, running back
- Emery Jones, guard
- Joseph Noteboom, tackle
- Devontez Walker, wide receiver
- Aeneas Peebles, defensive tackle
- Cooper Rush, quarterback (emergency third QB)
Baltimore came in with a clean injury report on Friday, and they haven't had any setbacks ahead of today's game. What they do have is a third quarterback available in an emergency, which the Vikings don't have.
If Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley wind up leaving with injuries, they can go to Rush as the emergency third quarterback. Minnesota enters the game with only two quarterbacks, J.J. McCarthy and Max Brosmer. Their third quarterback, John Wolford, hasn't been signed off the practice squad, so in the event that McCarthy and Brosmer get injured, the emergency plan is unknown.
Earlier this season, running back Cam Akers revealed that he was Minnesota's emergency quarterback behind Carson Wents and Brosmer. Akers was a star quarterback in high school before moving full-time to running back at Florida State in college.