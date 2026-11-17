This has been an interesting season for Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., to say the least.

Pace lost his starting job to Eric Wilson last season and appeared to be replaced when the team selected Jake Golday in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While he looked to be expendable, the Vikings kept the 25-year-old defender through the final cuts to make the 53-man roster

Still, he looked like an even bigger afterthought after averaging just 8.4 defensive snaps in the first seven games of the 2026 season. No one would've blamed the Vikings if they traded Pace away, as it'd give the veteran a much-needed fresh start while opening more playing time for an up-and-coming defender.

Instead of a trade, Minnesota retained him at the deadline. It hasn't taken long for that move to look like a genius play by general manager Nolan Teasley and head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Keeping Ivan Pace Jr. has paid off handsomely for the Vikings

Pace is seeing more action on special teams than on defense this season, but having him available as depth while he fills a need on special teams has paid off in a big way for the Purple and Gold this season.

For the first time this season, Pace played more defensive snaps than special teams reps against the Packers in Week 10. He was in for a total of 57 plays against Green Bay, with 42 of those coming on defense.

As of Week 11, Pace has earned a 64.5 Pro Football Focus grade, as well as a 90.5 pass-rush grade, generating eight pressures and getting two sacks while blitzing. He has been a valuable defender to rotate in on defense or fill in when injuries keep a starter out of the lineup.

Starting linebacker Blake Cashman missed Week 10 with a concussion, and it is hard to know when a player will return from that kind of injury. Additionally, Andrew Van Ginkel is banged up with a quad injury after Sunday's victory. Having Pace ready to step in is a huge benefit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores's system.

Playing the long game

Minnesota could have used Pace as a trade asset this season. Quite a few teams around the league could use an inside linebacker with his pass-rush skills, but the Vikings opted to keep him and are now benefiting from that decision. He is one of the 19 unrestricted free agents the Vikings will have to make decisions on in March, though, so it's hard to see how much longer he'll be around.

The Vikings are still using the fourth-year defender on special teams while having Pace fill in on defense when needed, so he is earning his roster spot. Minnesota's front office and coaching staff are showing foresight by keeping the team prepared for injuries, and Pace has risen to the occasion.

Now that the Vikings are being seen as serious contenders this season, having solid depth and youth at key positions could go a long way to ensure that Minnesota is prepared for any hardship that might come its way.

We'll see what kind of role Pace will play down the stretch, especially if LB-related injuries remain an obstacle.

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