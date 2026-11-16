Harmon’s Vikings Longship Week 10: 4 Pressing Thoughts After Season-Saving Win vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, W.I. — Vikings fans have certainly been on an emotional roller coaster through the first ten weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

From being the NFL’s last undefeated team after a 6-0 start, to watching two great defensive efforts be wasted by terrible quarterback play, then reacquiring Kirk Cousins, the last two months have been a ride. Sunday marked a fork in the road, a chance for Minnesota to reestablish its identity against its most bitter rival.

With a unique mix of uncertainty and optimism, the Vikings set sail for what would become a season-defining 30-10 victory over the Packers.

The Battle at Green Bay: Kirk Cousins steers the ship while the defense raids the Pack

It’s fair to say there were more questions than ever heading into Sunday’s Border Battle, as the Vikings were missing one of their best defenders, linebacker Blake Cashman, and two offensive weapons, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Cousins’s job would be hard enough after only a couple of days of practice, but the injury report certainly didn’t help.

One thing was clear: this would be a perfect “prove it” moment for Cousins and the Vikings.

While Cousins’s stat line was less flashy than many past performances Vikings fans are used to, this may rank as the most impressive day of his career. Cousins finished with a hard-fought 207 passing yards and two TDs. Impressively, both came to pass catchers he had never thrown to before this week: Myles Price and Gavin Bartholomew.

To come in and take control of the offense in less than a week is an incredible feat after spending the last two and a half seasons away from head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

What a difference a week can make. pic.twitter.com/GfiRVSc4d0 — Jason Harmon (@JasonHarmonNFL) November 15, 2026

As great as Cousins was, this was another day decided by defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his unit. The pass rush racked up an incredible eight sacks, the highest total by any team in the 2026 season. Their 37 sacks for the year now lead the entire NFL, while star outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s 8.5 sacks for the season are the second-most in the league.

The Packers were certainly feeling confident after their 45-point showing last week, but they left Sunday’s game with only 10 points on the board.

Safe to say Flores can ruin your mood in a hurry.

Biggest lesson learned in Week 10: QB stability can do wonders for Minnesota’s Lombardi hopes

This likely won’t come as a shock, but it seems that simply adding a steady, competent QB may have been exactly what the Vikings needed to prove what they can do. Sunday’s showing previewed what could be possible once Cousins gets more comfortable in the offense.

Oh, and did I mention he was missing two of his top three pass-catchers? I feel like that’s important…

With a defense that continues to prove why it was worthy of general manager Nolan Teasley’s trade-deadline urgency, the sky truly is the limit once things start to click. Sunday represented an imperfect but hope-inspiring look into what Vikings fans everywhere hope to see in January.

An emotional Kirk Cousins, in his return to the Vikings at Lambeau Field: “I tore my Achilles here and it’s been a tough three years…” pic.twitter.com/8PhbEVs7Oq — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 15, 2026

Vikings' voyage ahead: NFC brutality continues

I feel confident saying that the eventual NFC champion will have a distinct advantage in the Super Bowl. That is, if they aren’t too bloody and bruised from the path to get there. The conference is a beast, and the NFC North is a particularly terrifying gauntlet.

With the Bears on their bye week, the Lions kicked off Sunday’s festivities with a 35-10 win against the Patriots in Munich, but suffered greatly from the loss of star defender Aidan Hutchinson. Initial reports indicate that he may have torn his ACL while celebrating a sack.

From @GMFB: #Patriots QB Drake Maye could be lost for the season with a lower leg injury, while #Lions edge Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury, likely a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/yBvpbU5g30 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2026

The Lions now leap into the top spot in the NFC North while the Vikings leapfrog the dormant Bears for second place. If the season ended today, the fifth-seed Vikings would travel to Charlotte to face the fourth-seed Panthers in the playoffs.

Luckily, there is still a lot of football left to earn back the NFC North title and a home playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium, starting with a trip across the border.

Know your Week 11 foe: 49ers

The Vikings will head south next weekend for a primetime international matchup in Mexico City. Their opponent is their toughest conference challenge: the top-seeded 49ers.

The 49ers and Cowboys battled in an absolute shootout on Sunday, as San Francisco left Dallas with a 46-40 victory. The 49ers have been the clear favorite in the NFC this season, overcoming injuries to put together one of the most consistent and disciplined squads.

BROCK TO CMC OH MY



SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/JoKDvzWC3K — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

If the Vikings want to prove they now have all the tools needed to contend with the best, Sunday’s Mexico matchup is their best opportunity.

Get Vikings On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.