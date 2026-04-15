One Perfect WR Target for the Vikings in Every Round of the NFL Draft

In search of wide receivers to add depth to a room that features Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Tai Felton, and Myles Price, the Minnesota Vikings will be hunting the position throughout the NFL Draft.

Will they use a first-round pick on a receiver? If not, then they'll certainly attack WR on Day 2 with one of their three selections (Nos. 49, 82, and 97). They also have a pick in the third, fifth, and sixth rounds, along with two seventh-round selections.

There's a fairly strong chance that Minnesota uses at least two picks on wide receivers, and we've identified the perfect, big-bodied (in most cases) receiver the Vikings could target in every round of the draft. We've made our picks based on a combination of who the Vikings have met with, insider reports, and logic.

Round 1: Denzel Boston

Aug 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) catches a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the second quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Boston is 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds. According to Pro Football Focus, he hauled in 56 of 86 targets for 755 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season at Washington. He also was charged with only one drop.

If Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate are off the board, as many expect, then Boston may be the best, big-bodied wide receiver available to the Vikings.

Note: Oregon tight end could fit this profile as a big-bodied pass-catcher with skills that mimic a wide receiver. He reportedly met with the Vikings on a top-30 visit earlier this week, so his name is one to watch when the Vikings go on the clock.

Round 2: Chris Brazzell

He's been compared to Randy Moss by some, though we're not going to go down that road since Moss is arguably the most dynamic receiver in NFL history. That said, Brazzell is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds with elite athletic traits. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and he was charged by PFF with only two drops in 2025 while catching 62 balls for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns.

Round 3: Ted Hurst

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American Team wide receiver Ted Hurst (7) of Georgia State works in passing drills during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While some draft analysts believe Hurst has the talent of a first-round pick, playing against lesser competition at Georgia State could cause him to fall into the middle rounds. If he slides into the third round, Minnesota could use the 82nd or 97th pick to get him. Hurst put up impressive numbers at Georgia State, and then wasextremely impressive at the NFL Combine, ranking 38th out of 4,017 wide receivers over the last 40 years in Relative Athletic Score (RAS). He received "great" scores for size, explosion, and speed.

Round 4: De'Zhaun Stribling

Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after a catch for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

It might take some luck to have Stribling fall to the fourth round, but it's not outside the realm of possibilities. If he is available in the fourth, Minnesota would need to make a trade to actually have a fourth-round pick. The Vikings reportedly hosted Stribling for a top-30 visit, so there's clearly interest for a 6-foot-2 receiver who was a top threat at Mississippi State last season.

Round 5: Jeff Caldwell

Sep 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) makes a catch against Northwestern State Demons linebacker Kolbe Cage (16) and cornerback Troy Santa Marina Jr. (30) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati star stands at 6-foot-5 and would be an imposing presence on the field with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. His numbers didn't pop with the Bearcats last season — 32 catches on 55 targets for 478 receiving yards and six touchdowns — but he blazed at the Combine with a 4.31 40-yard dash. Being that tall and fast makes him a sleeper to be drafted earlier than Round 5, but he only played one year at the FBS level, having played the previous three years at Lindenwood. Notably, the Vikings reportedly met with Caldwell.

Round 6: CJ Daniels

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver CJ Daniels (7) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Miami star met with the Vikings. He's 6-foot-2 and has plenty of experience, having played four years at Liberty and the past two seasons at LSU and Miami, respectively. In 2025, he caught 50 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns, including four catches for 62 yards in the national championship game against Indiana.

Round 7: Kaden Wetjen

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a punt as Michigan State Spartans tight end Kai Rios (88) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This late in the draft, we're throwing size out the window and focusing solely on talent, and Wetjen, who is 5-foot-9 and has a ton of it as a slot receiver and kick/punt returner. It's not exactly a need for Minnesota since the Vikings are trying to develop Myles Price into a slot receiver and return man, but a little competition never hurt anyone. Wetjen returned four punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns during his career at Iowa, while averaging 17.7 yards per punt return and 27.5 yards per kick return.