One Vikings Veteran Whose Future Will Depend On His Preseason Week 1 Performance

This is the time of year when a strong showing at training camp or during the NFL preseason can make or break a player's future. For the Vikings, there are multiple players who will need to make a good impression to stick with the team or move up the depth chart.

Some Vikings players have their backs up against a wall. That is exactly the situation facing Eric Johnson II, who signed with the Purple and Gold as a free agent in April, hoping to be a contributor on the defensive line.

Although the trenches looked a bit bare at times for Minnesota at some points during this offseason, the team has accumulated quite a bit of talent on the defensive line, where the 6-foot-4, 320-pound defender saw action with the Colts last season.

That said, tt 28 years old, Johnson is facing an uphill battle to make the Vikings' 53-man roster.

Eric Johnson II needs a strong performance in Week 1 to boost chances of making 53-man roster

On the team's unofficial depth chart, Johnson is listed behind Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Isaiahh Loudermilk. That is odd, considering he is more of a nose tackle than a defensive end in a 3-4 defense.

The Vikings drafted Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks—who's had a tremendous summer—in the first round of the 2026 and followed that up by choosing "Big Citrus" Domonique Orange in the third round. In addition to those high draft picks, the Vikings have Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Taki Taimani returning after being contributors last season.

Caleb Banks is one of the Vikings' defensive linemen that Eric Johnson II will be competing for snaps against. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson has played in 51 games in his four NFL seasons between his time with the Colts and the New England Patriots, notching 700 career defensive snaps and 132 special teams snaps, giving him an experience edge over the younger players fighting for a roster spot.

In those 51 games, Johnson has accumulated 41 combined tackles with three quarterback hits, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Although statistics aren't always a great measure of a defensive lineman's effectiveness, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is not the kind of coach to play it safe and lean on experience over potential.

The clock is ticking for Johnson to make a great case for the Vikings to keep him on the 53-man roster during the 2026 NFL season. The team's Week 1 preseason game against the Giants could be his last chance to persuade head coach Kevin O'Connell that he needs to be part of the team's defense this season.

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