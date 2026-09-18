Predicting the Vikings' Inactive List vs. Bears in Week 2

After defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, the big games continue for the Minnesota Vikings as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 2.

The Vikings need to have as much talent available for this division matchup as possible. However, according to the NFL rules, Minnesota must declare at least five players inactive on game day to give the team a maximum of 48 players suiting up.

Deciding which players to sit out of a big NFC North showdown like the one against the Bears can be the major factor in the outcome of a game. The Vikings need to choose the right five players to stay on the sidelines on Sunday.

1. Caleb Tiernan, offensive line

Entering Week 2, Caleb Tiernan is still a player who doesn't serve a major role for the team. Although he was a third-round pick for the Vikings, he is the second backup offensive tackle for Minnesota behind Ryan Van Demark.

Tiernan was a scratch in the season opener, and it would be surprising if he were active for Sunday's game against the Bears. The only logical reason for him to suit up against Chicago is if starting right tackle Brian O'Neill is unable to play after sitting out Thursday's practice.

2. Zemaiah Vaughn, cornerback

Another player who sat out Week 1, Zemaiah Vaughn, would have trouble seeing the field on defense. Against Green Bay, starting cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr. missed only one defensive snap, while James Pierre should get more snaps in Week 2 after earning a 78.3 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-best among Minnesota defenders.

Vaughn isn't known for being a contributor on special teams either. Last season, he played only eight total snaps all season, with those coming on special teams. Using an active roster spot for him doesn't make much sense since there isn't currently a role for him to fill on the team.

3. Elijah Williams, defensive line

Having Elijah Williams inactive seems foolish until you take a look at the depth and talent available on the Vikings' defensive line. Minnesota already needs to find time for Jalen Redmond, Levi Drake Rodriguez, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Domonique Orange, and Caleb Banks.

Naming a six-foot-three, 298-pound defensive lineman who is only 24 years old inactive is a luxury that many teams without Minnesota's depth would love to have. Considering he played 42 defensive snaps and 29 special teams snaps last year, he might not be inactive for too much longer, since he should be the next man up for the Vikings.

4. Nick Samac, offensive line

Nick Samac might be the third center on the Vikings' depth chart, but even if something happened to starter Blake Brandel and his backup, Michael Jurgens, he probably still wouldn't enter the game on Sunday.

Backup guard Joe Huber took snaps during training camp at center and could play that emergency role without using an extra active roster spot. For that reason, expect Samac to stay on the sidelines against Chicago.

5. Jakobe Thomas, safety

After dealing with a preseason injury Minnesota was wise not to rush Jakobe Thomas back onto the field in Week 1 against Green Bay, making him inactive to start the season. He showed up on last week's injury report with an illness, but has seemed to be fully recovered since he was a full participant in practice by Friday and wasn't given a designation for the game.

Like the other players on this list, Thomas is at the end of his positional depth chart. Minnesota used a third-round pick on the former Miami (FL) defensive back, so it shouldn't be long until he joins his team on the field. But for now, it will be hard to take snaps away from Josh Metellus, Harrison Smith, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward.

Honorable mention: J.J. McCarthy, quarterback

Whether or not J.J. McCarthy is listed as the third quarterback for emergency but designated inactive will depend entirely on the status of starting quarterback Kyler Murray for Minnesota's Week 2 game against Chicago.

If Murray can't pass concussion protocol and Carson Wentz is called upon to start, McCarthy will likely be his backup. To have a third quarterback available, Max Brosmer would need to be elevated from the practice squad and included on the active roster, as NFL rules don't allow the emergency third quarterback designation on an elevated practice squad player.

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