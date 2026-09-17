How to Watch Vikings' Week 2 Clash vs. Bears (Start Time, Channel, Who to Monitor & More)

The Minnesota Vikings are sailing forward on their season-long voyage after a season-opening win over the Green Bay Packers. The winds of the 2026 season blow head coach Kevin O'Connell's longship towards the Windy City in Week 2, as the Vikings march into enemy territory and look to overcome a Chicago Bears team that's coming off a 59-37 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

The last time O'Connell & Co. were in Chicago was back in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign, when the Vikings outlasted the Bears to notch the 27-24 win. Unfortunately, the Bears got the last laugh with a 19-17 win at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11, where the Vikings were held to just a field goal through the game's first three quarters.

Minnesota put up 39 points against Green Bay last week and could need a similar performance to beat Chicago and improve to 2-0 this year. In the meantime, this article is here to help Vikings fans find out where and how to watch the upcoming NFC North showdown and which player could be under the spotlight.

How to watch Vikings vs. Bears Week 2 (9/20)

Location: Soldier Field—Chicago, IL

Soldier Field—Chicago, IL Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunday, Sept. 20 Time: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT

1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT How to watch/listen: FOX, KMSP, Paramount+, NFL+, KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM, Vikings app

FOX, KMSP, Paramount+, NFL+, KFAN 100.3 FM, KTLK 1130 AM, Vikings app Play-by-play: Joe Davis (Radio: Paul Allen)

Joe Davis (Radio: Paul Allen) Analyst: Greg Olsen (Radio: Pete Bercich)

Greg Olsen (Radio: Pete Bercich) Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver (Radio: Ben Laber)

The Vikings' official site also includes other ways to watch/listen to the Week 1 action, depending on your location and the device you're using.

Vikings player to watch in Week 2: Jauan Jennings, WR

It's safe to say the Vikings had high expectations for Jauan Jennings when they signed the veteran wide receiver to a one-year, $8 million contract out of free agency. The 29-year-old playmaker is only one season removed from a career-high nine touchdowns and two years from personal bests in receptions (77) and receiving yards (975), which is why his goose-egg stat line was nothing short of disappointing in Week 1.

Despite playing 31 offensive snaps, Jennings finished the season opener without a catch and one target. His 50.6 receiving grade was the worst on the team, according to Pro Football Focus, and the lone pass that went his way ended in an interception (h/t Vikingz Fan Page). Granted, a good chunk of the blame falls on Kyler Murray's shoulders, but that error still played a part in a largely forgettable day for the ex-49ers wideout.

Kyler Murray’s first throw is an interception. pic.twitter.com/kQHiuol7Z5 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 13, 2026

The good news for Jennings is that the NFL season lasts longer than one game, meaning he can erase a lot of concerns with a strong effort against the Bears, who gave up 361 yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches to the Panthers last week.

2026 fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad was Chicago's primary slot defender last week, which could bode well for a veteran like Jennings, who spent most of his time in the middle of the field against Green Bay. Although Muhammad impressed with an interception and a pass break-up in his NFL debut, he wasn't perfect, still allowing an average of 13.4 yards on five receptions and missing three of his six tackling attempts, per Pro Football Focus.

With Justin Jefferson poised for another dominating performance and Jordan Addison looking to erase a dud of his own, a strong performance from Jennings against a vulnerable Bears secondary could put the Vikings over the top.

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