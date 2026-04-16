The Best Late-Round Draft Steals in Vikings History

The Vikings have five picks in rounds five through seven of this year's draft. Historically, the Vikings have found some legends in the later rounds of the draft.

Below, we've compiled a list of the best players drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round or later. Like our stories featuring the best first- and second-round picks in franchise history, this isn't a ranking. Instead, it's only sorted by when each player was drafted, starting with the most recent.

2020 - Josh Metellus (6th round)

Taken late in the 2020 draft, Metellus took a bit to burst onto the scene, but when he did, he established himself as a key piece of the Vikings' defense. Starting as a special teamer, Metellus was able to hang around for several seasons before grabbing a starting spot in his fourth season. During the 2023 campaign, Metellus tallied 116 total tackles, including seven for a loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. He has continued to star in Brian Flores' defense, lining up all over the field as a Swiss-army knife.

Josh Metellus | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

2015 - Stefon Diggs (5th round)

After a college career hampered by injuries, Diggs fell into the Vikings' lap in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. He quickly emerged as the go-to target for Teddy Bridgewater, finishing his rookie season with 52 catches and a team-high 720 receiving yards. Over the next four seasons, Diggs grew into one of the league's best receivers. Among the many highlights during his five years in Minnesota, Diggs' most memorable moment came when he scored the "Minneapolis Miracle" to help the Vikings beat the Saints in the 2018 playoffs.

His tenure in Minnesota ended on a sour note as he forced his way out following the 2019 season. While the trade saw the Vikings ship off one of their star talents, they used the pick they got back to draft Justin Jefferson, who has already surpassed what Diggs did as a receiver in Minnesota.

Stefon Diggs | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1998 - Matt Birk (6th round)

While Birk's selection in the 1998 draft is overshadowed by the team's first-round pick (Randy Moss), he forged his own legendary career in purple. Taking over as the starting center for the Vikings in 2000, Birk would go on to become one of the league's best centers in the early 2000s, earning six Pro Bowl nods, as well as AP Second Team All-Pro honors in 2003.

Matt Birk | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1992 - Brad Johnson (9th round)

Johnson is one of just seven quarterbacks to pass for over 10,000 yards in their Vikings career. His first two seasons were spent sitting behind future Hall of Famer Warren Moon. He took over midway through the 1996 season and finished with 2,258 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while leading the Vikings to a 5-3 record. Johnson threw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games during the 1997 season. His injury early in the 1998 season gave way to a legendary run of play by Randall Cunningham.

Johnson then went to Washington for a couple of seasons before an extended stint in Tampa Bay, which peaked in 2002 when he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. He returned to Minnesota for a pair of seasons in 2005 and 2006. He led Minnesota to a 7-2 record over nine starts in 2005, but followed it up in 2006 by throwing just nine touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Brad Johnson | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1982 - Steve Jordan (7th round)

Steve Jordan spent his entire 13-year career in Minnesota after being taken in the 7th round of the 1982 draft. His 6,307 career receiving yards still stand as the most by a tight end in franchise history. Jordan's 28 receiving touchdowns are second in team history among tight ends, only behind Kyle Rudolph. From 1986 to 1991, Jordan earned six consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

Steve Jordan | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

1981 - Wade Wilson (8th round)

Wilson's 12,135 passing yards and 66 touchdowns stand as the fifth-most in franchise history. In 1988 and 1989, Wilson led the Vikings to 14 combined wins. He led the league with a 61.4 completion percentage in 1988, when he was also named to the Pro Bowl. After his time in Minnesota came to an end in 1991, Wilson spent time with the Falcons, Saints, Cowboys, and Raiders, winning a Super Bowl with Dallas in 1995 as Troy Aikman's backup

Wade Wilson | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1977 - Scott Studwell (9th round)

Studwell finished his 14-year NFL career, all spent with the Vikings, as the team's all-time leader in tackles, with 1,981. His 230 tackles in the 1981 season still stand as the franchise's single-season record. The ninth-round selection out of Illinois was named to the Vikings' 25th and 40th anniversary teams and was also named among the franchise's 50 greatest players.

Following his legendary playing career, Studwell joined the Vikings' front office, where he was the director of college scouting from 2002 until he retired in 2019.

Scott Studwell | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

1967 - Bobby Bryant (7th round)

Overshadowed during his era by other legendary defensive backs, Bryant is one of the greatest DBs in Vikings history. His 51 career interceptions are the second-most in franchise history, only behind Paul Krause's 53. Bryant was named to two Pro Bowls and earned Second Team All-Pro honors in 1969. He recorded five or more interceptions in a season four times during his career.

Bobby Bryant | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Honorable mentions

1997 - Robert Tate (6th round)

1994 - Pete Bercich (7th round)

1993 - Everett Lindsay (5th round)

1992 - Ed McDaniel (5th round)

1990 - Terry Allen (9th round)

1986 - Hassan Jones (5th round)

1983 - Carl Lee (7th round)

1965 - Dave Osborn (13th round)

1961 - Ed Sharockman (5th round)