The Vikings Have Advantages Over The Bears in 3 Key Areas Ahead of Week 2

The Vikings and the Bears enter their Week 2 matchup as double-digit winners from Week 1, and will vie for control of the North on Sunday. While Chicago cruised to an easy win over Carolina, Minnesota had to fight and claw their way back against Green Bay.

The wins count the same, but it's clear that the Vikings still need to convince some folks that this team is for real. Not many experts are picking the Vikings to steal one from the Bears at Soldier Field, but the Vikings have three potential advantages over Chicago that may turn the tide in their favor.

Brian Flores over Ben Johnson

The Vikings and Bears split their series in Johnson's first season as Chicago's head coach, but his legendary offense was mostly stifled in both contests. The Bears averaged just 21.5 points and 318.5 yards per game against Flores, a far cry from their season averages of 26 points and 370 yards per game. It's a new year, but the Bears' Week 1 performance didn't exactly prove that they're ready to handle Flores this early in the season.

Chicago allowed 15 pressures last week to the Carolina Panthers, who, you know, blitz like normal humans. Now they'll get Flores and the Vikings, who sent extra men after Jordan Love on 78% of his dropbacks last Sunday. Caleb Williams is one of the best in the league at avoiding sacks, but if he's getting 20 or more pressures, there are only so many times he can Houdini out of there. Johnson will try to fight in the blitz with quick passes and a strong rushing attack, but no laws of physics apply when it comes to Flores' unhinged ways.

Vikings receivers over Bears secondary

The Bears' secondary was torched by Bryce Young to the tune of 361 yards and three touchdowns in their season opener. Luckily, the Bears offense went nuclear, scoring 59, because their defense did little to help. Who the Vikings play at quarterback remains to be seen, but regardless of the man behind center, it's clear the Chicago defense is far less scary than their offense.

The Bears' CB1, Jaylon Johnson, gave up 127 yards to Panthers receivers, and he'll now be rewarded with a date with Justin Jefferson and company. It's not the prize he was hoping for at the bottom of this cereal box, and he's already openly dreading the matchup.

“No, I don’t enjoy going against the best guys in the league," said Johnson after being asked if he enjoys the rivalry.

Jefferson kicked off 2026 with a bang, going for 92 yards and two scores on eight catches, and his Week 2 might end up even better, especially if Kyler Murray can return. The Bears' secondary is already heading into this weekend feeling humbled, and now the Vikings train is rumbling down the tracks.

Vikings interior D-Line over Bears run game

The Bears rushing attack put up video game numbers last week, posting an almost unbelievable statline of 291 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers may be a touch lower against Minnesota, though, after the Vikings allowed just 66 yards and 3.1 yards per carry to the Packers.

Clearly D'Andre Swift is an upgrade over MarShawn Lloyd, but the Vikings may give the Bears' run game all it can handle after posting the fourth-best run stop win rate in the NFL last week.

Chicago will surely try and get their backs going to slow down Flores' vicious blitz, but that may be easier said than done. Swift averaged just 3.7 yards per carry in the teams' two matchups last season against an arguably worse Vikings defensive interior, and he may be in for another rough outing. If the Bears can't get the run game, and subsequently play-action, working, things will get hard for the Chicago offense.

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